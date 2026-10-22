Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister Uniyal clarified no personal animosity towards singer Daler Mehndi.

Uniyal questioned Mehndi's performance, alleging lip-syncing and intoxication.

Celebrities defended Mehndi, citing illness and criticizing public confrontation.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has clarified that he has nothing personal against singer Daler Mehndi following their public confrontation at a cultural event in the state. The minister had interrupted the singer's performance at the Kunjapuri Tourism and Cultural Fair in Tehri Garhwal, questioning his condition and ability to sing. The incident sparked a controversy after a video of the confrontation went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from the public and members of the entertainment industry.

Subodh Uniyal Clarifies His Stand On Daler Mehndi

The minister maintained that his objections were related to the singer's performance at the event and were not driven by any personal animosity. Uniyal had earlier alleged that Mehndi appeared disoriented on stage and was relying on lip-syncing instead of singing live. He also questioned the performance in view of the fee allegedly paid to the singer. According to Uniyal, Mehndi had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the event, but his performance did not meet the expectations associated with an artist of his stature.

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What Happened At The Kunjapuri Fair?

The controversy unfolded during the Kunjapuri Tourism and Cultural Fair in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district, where Subodh Uniyal interrupted Daler Mehndi’s performance and questioned his ability to sing. A video of the exchange subsequently went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. The minister also alleged that the singer appeared to be under the influence of alcohol while performing at an event associated with Navratri celebrations and the worship of Goddess Durga. However, the allegation was disputed by members of the entertainment industry.

Explaining his intervention, Uniyal said Mehndi had been invited to the fair because of his stature as a prominent singer. However, he claimed that the performance appeared to involve lip-syncing rather than live singing. As a local representative and a member of the organising committee, Uniyal said he felt accountable to the audience, who wanted the matter to be addressed.

" Daler Mehndi, being a big name, was invited to the Kunjapuri Fair. But during the performance, it became apparent that he was only lip-syncing and not singing. I, being a local representative and also associated with the organising committee, felt the pressure from people who wanted this to be questioned," Uniyal said.

"Mehndi was not able to speak or walk. At that point, I thought he was under the influence of some substance. I don't know what, because a medical examination was not conducted," he added.

Uniyal said he subsequently learnt that Mehndi had been unwell, suggesting that his health may have affected the performance.

"Being such a big artiste, he should have informed us about this. This fact was revealed only when he was interrupted. If he was unwell, he should not have come to perform," the minister said.

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Mika Singh And Other Celebrities Support Daler Mehndi

Following the incident, several celebrities came forward in support of the veteran singer. Singer Mika Singh rejected the allegations that Mehndi had consumed alcohol and said that his fellow artist had been unwell for the past two years and had recently undergone major surgery. Mika also criticised the manner in which the minister confronted Mehndi on stage, arguing that allegations should be verified before being made publicly. Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma and other members of the entertainment industry also expressed support for the singer, with the incident triggering a wider debate over the treatment of artists and the expectations surrounding live performances. The controversy has continued to draw attention on social media, with opinions divided over the minister's intervention and the allegations concerning Mehndi's performance.