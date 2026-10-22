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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesRamayana OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranbir Kapoor's Film

Ramayana OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranbir Kapoor's Film

'Ramayana: Part 1' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, is set to release in theatres on November 5, 2026. Know its reported OTT platform and release details.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part 1' debuts November 5, 2026.
  • Film reportedly streams on JioHotstar via pay-per-view option.
  • Official digital release date, pricing remain unconfirmed by makers.
  • Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash lead the ensemble cast.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's much-awaited mythological epic 'Ramayana: Part 1' is among the most anticipated films of 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026. Ahead of its theatrical debut, details about its digital release have also drawn attention. According to reports, 'Ramayana: Part 1' will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. The film is expected to be available through a pay-per-view option, allowing viewers to access it by making a separate payment rather than relying solely on a regular streaming subscription. However, the makers have not officially announced the OTT release date or the price of the digital viewing option.

Where To Watch 'Ramayana: Part 1' On OTT?

Viewers will be able to watch Ramayana: Part 1 on JioHotstar after its theatrical release, as per the reported digital distribution plans. The proposed pay-per-view facility will allow audiences to purchase access to the film separately. The exact date on which the film will arrive on the platform remains unconfirmed. The streaming price and other details regarding its digital availability are also awaited.

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'Ramayana: Part 1' Star Cast

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, while Yash will portray Ravana. Sunny Deol will play Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey has been cast as Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is being mounted on a grand scale.

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What To Expect From 'Ramayana: Part 1'?

Ramayana: Part 1 is the first instalment of a planned two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. With a prominent cast and an ambitious production scale, the film is expected to be one of the major theatrical releases of 2026. While audiences will first get to experience the mythological epic in cinemas, its reported digital release will offer another way to watch the film after its theatrical run. The official OTT premiere date and viewing price are yet to be confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will 'Ramayana: Part 1' be released in theatres?

The mythological epic 'Ramayana: Part 1' is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 5, 2026. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Where will 'Ramayana: Part 1' be available for digital streaming?

According to reports, 'Ramayana: Part 1' will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. It is expected to be available through a pay-per-view option.

Who are the main actors in 'Ramayana: Part 1'?

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. Yash will play Ravana, and Sunny Deol is cast as Hanuman.

Has the digital release date or price for 'Ramayana: Part 1' been confirmed?

No, the makers have not officially announced the OTT release date or the price for the digital viewing option yet. These details are currently awaited.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Yash Sai Pallavi Ramayana Part 1 Ramayana OTT Release
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