Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Siraj surprisingly omitted from India's Test XI.

India opted for four pacers, Sundar as spin all-rounder.

Captain Gill described selection as tough, many performing pacers.

Rishabh Pant returned; New Zealand also chose four seamers.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Live: Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI for the opening Test against New Zealand was among the biggest talking points at the toss in Wellington on Thursday. Despite the Basin Reserve surface offering assistance to fast bowlers, India opted for Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna as their four-man pace attack.

Captain Shubman Gill addressed the selection call after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. He admitted that leaving out Siraj and Gurnoor Brar had not been an easy decision, given the performances of India's fast-bowling options.

The Indian team had spent the previous week discussing its combination, according to Gill. With several pacers making a strong case for selection, the management eventually settled on four seamers, while Washington Sundar was picked as the spin-bowling all-rounder.

"Quite tough, you know. We were contemplating for the past one week which combination to, you know, go with because all of our fast bowlers have been doing really well. You know, very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor for both of them to miss out," Gill said at the toss.

The India captain backed the players who made the cut, expressing hope that the selected bowling attack would deliver in Wellington. Siraj's absence is particularly notable after his contribution to India's recent ODI campaign against New Zealand, but Gill's comments point to a competitive selection battle rather than an announced injury concern.

Ravindra Jadeja was the other prominent name missing from India's XI. Washington's inclusion meant India went into the match with a specialist spin-bowling all-rounder alongside four frontline seamers.

India also included both Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel in the team. Pant returned to the playing XI after recovering from injury, while KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were named at the top of the batting order.

New Zealand, meanwhile, also selected four seamers for the series opener. Captain Tom Latham confirmed that Jacob Duffy was part of the XI, joining Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Nathan Smith in the bowling attack.

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.