Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Following blockbusters, Singh and Dhar eye new project.

Next collaboration is reportedly targeting 2027 production.

Details remain unconfirmed; official announcement is awaited.

Dhar exploring Maurya epic, Ranveer Singh's role unconfirmed.

The blockbuster success of Dhuandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge could pave the way for another collaboration between Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Aditya Dhar. According to reports, the actor-director duo is considering joining forces once again for a new project. While details about the film remain under wraps, the next collaboration is reportedly expected to go on floors in 2027, with theatrical release targeted for 2028.

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Ranveer Singh And Aditya Dhar To Collaborate Again

According to a report by Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar a planning their next project following the success of Dhurandhar franchise. The team is reportedly looking at starting production in 2027.

However, there's no official announcement yet. The makers haven't revealed the title, cast, storyline, genre or other production details. It also remaims unclear what kind of story the filmmaker plans to explore in his next collaboration with Ranveer Singh.

Interestingly, rumours have been circulating that Aditya Dhar is working on a historical epic centred on Chandragupta Maurya and the rise of the Mauryan Empire. However, there's no confirmation that this historical project will feature Ranveer Singh. Dhar is reportedly evaluating multiple subjects, leaving the name of his next collaboration with the actor uncertain for now.

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'Dhurandhar' Franchise Box Office Collection

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's previous collection has delivered an impressive box-office performance, with both films recording massive worldwide collections.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 1,307.35 crore after 104 days in theatres. Its India gross stood at Rs 1,007.85 crore, including a net collection of Rs 840.20 crore, while overseas earnings contributed Rs 299.50 crore.

The film added Rs 10 lakh in net collections on Day 104, registering a 50% decline compared with the previous day's Rs 20 lakh. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 207.25 crore, while its overseas earnings accounted for 22.9% of the worldwide gross. The film recorded 4,96,149 shows across India over 80 days.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge went a step further, earning a worldwide gross of Rs 1,813.39 crore after 106 days, according to Sacnilk. Its India gross reached Rs 1,375.39 crore, with an India net collection of Rs 1,149.30 crore. Overseas markets contributed another Rs 438 crore.

The film's India net collection across languages included Rs 1,080.76 crore from Hindi, Rs 43.07 crore from Telugu, Rs 19.83 crore from Tamil, Rs 3.87 crore from Kannada and Rs 1.77 crore from Malayalam.

Its first-week earnings stood at Rs 674.17 crore, while the collection during Week 15 was Rs 1 lakh. Overseas markets accounted for 24.2% of its worldwide gross. The film registered 5,27,911 shows across India over 107 days.