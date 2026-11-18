Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi called UP alliance position very strong.

He raised concerns about minority education, alleged discrimination.

Gandhi also reiterated his concerns about alleged 'vote theft'.

He warned India faces trouble if valuable time wasted.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that the alliance in Uttar Pradesh is in a strong position ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, making a significant remark amid ongoing discussions between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) over seat-sharing arrangements.

Speaking during an interaction at Columbia University in the United States, Rahul said, "The UP elections are very interesting. We have an alliance there, and it's in a very good position."

His remarks come at a time when political discussions over seat-sharing between the Congress and SP are underway. A proposal has also been made to hold discussions on the issue in Delhi on November 23, 24 and 25.

Rahul Gandhi Flags Education Concerns Among Dalits, Tribals And Minorities

During the interaction, Rahul Gandhi also raised concerns over the state of education among Dalit, tribal and minority communities, particularly in rural areas, where the closure of primary schools has emerged as an issue.

Responding to a question on the closure of rural primary schools and access to education for marginalised communities, he alleged that these sections were facing widespread discrimination in the education sector.

"Dalit, tribal, and minority communities are facing a widespread attack in the field of education. The BJP believes that these communities have no right to education. Government schools are closing, ideologically aligned vice-chancellors are being appointed, and scholarships are being reduced," Rahul said.

What Rahul Gandhi Said On 'Vote Theft'

The Congress leader also spoke about the issue of alleged electoral manipulation, reiterating his concerns over what he has described as 'vote theft'.

"The biggest question is about 'vote theft' (election rigging). It will become increasingly difficult to manipulate elections. The rebellion is not just among students, but also within the strict government officials and administrative system. Therefore, I am quite hopeful," he said.

Rahul expressed optimism that resistance against electoral manipulation would grow, pointing to what he described as dissent among students as well as government officials and the administrative machinery.

'India Could Be In Serious Trouble If It Wastes Another 5-10 Years'

Rahul Gandhi also spoke about India's economic and institutional potential, saying he remained optimistic about the country's future but was concerned that valuable time was being wasted.

Comparing India with countries such as the United States, Germany and England, he argued that India had certain advantages, including lower costs, a large population and the ability of its people to withstand significant challenges.

"With all due respect, countries like America, Germany, and England are in a much more difficult situation than we are. Our costs are low. Our numbers are large, and the people of India can withstand serious challenges. This kind of capacity is needed to build something, so I am very optimistic about India," Gandhi said.

However, he cautioned that the country could face serious difficulties if the current situation continued for another five to ten years.

He reiterated that while he remained hopeful about India's potential, the country could not afford to waste more time and needed to make use of its existing strengths.