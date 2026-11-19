APEC Summit: US President Donald Trump used his address at the APEC summit in Shenzhen on Thursday to promote America's artificial intelligence ambitions, praise the country's economic performance and highlight the warm reception he received in China. The summit also brought Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin together for a group photograph ahead of their proposed trilateral meeting later in the day.

The gathering comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, with the Russia-Ukraine war continuing and the United States engaged in a conflict with Iran. The anticipated meeting between the three leaders is expected to cover major international developments and security concerns.

Trump Opposes Global AI Regulations, Backs Super Intelligence

Addressing the plenary session, Trump described artificial intelligence as “almost completely good” and argued against regulations that could restrict the industry's expansion.

He said the United States was determined to maintain its leadership in advanced AI technologies and opposed international controls on the sector. He said, “The United States is also proud to be the world leader in Super Intelligence... We oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI — and we won’t allow that to happen.”

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Trump Claims US Economy Is Growing Like Never Before

Trump also used his address to highlight the country's economic performance, claiming that the United States had generated $25 trillion by November 1.

“We’ve created $ 25 trillion by November 1,” he said, adding that the “US economy is growing like never before.”

Emphasising America's influence in the Pacific, Trump said Washington would continue working towards regional stability, economic growth and peace.

“The United States has been a Pacific power for hundreds of years, and we continue to work to promote growth and stability, sovereignty, prosperity and peace throughout this region,” he said. “Our relationships have been very strong.”

Trump Calls China's Grand Reception A 'Big Win'

Trump described his engagement with Xi and Putin as a “win” even before the proposed talks began. Speaking to Fox News, he praised the elaborate arrangements made for his arrival in China.

He particularly highlighted Xi's decision to receive him at the airport, noting that the Chinese leader had not extended the same gesture to another visiting leader since becoming president.

“This is a great president, one of the great presidents of China, and he’s never gone to the airport to meet somebody.”

He also praised the ceremony and public reception, saying: “That’s a big win for us. It’s a big win for China too.”

Xi Calls For Regional Cooperation And Inclusive Growth

Xi, addressing the summit, called for stronger regional cooperation through solidarity, openness, integration, innovation and inclusive development.

He also emphasised the importance of creating a fair environment for economies across the region and strengthening people-to-people exchanges.

'Highly Useful': Putin

Speaking on Wednesday, Putin described the proposed engagement as “highly useful” and advocated dialogue over ultimatums. He also maintained that Western sanctions against Russia had “failed”.

Meanwhile, Carney said he would meet Trump on the sidelines of the summit, indicating that discussions on a potential trade deal had seen some progress, although negotiations remained challenging.

Xi, Putin And Trump Pose Together Ahead Of Trilateral Talks

The three leaders appeared together for the customary group photograph, alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The proposed trilateral meeting is expected to cover international conflicts, including Ukraine. The Kremlin said the agenda was yet to be finalised.