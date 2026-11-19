Lara Dutta is celebrating her daughter Saira's victory in a tennis championship held in the UAE. She shared photos of Saira with her trophy and prize cheque from the tournament in Fujairah.
Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupati's Daughter Saira Wins Tennis Championship In UAE; Actor Shares Proud Moment
Lara Dutta celebrates daughter Saira's tennis championship victory in the UAE, sharing pictures from the Fujairah tournament on Instagram.
- Lara Dutta's daughter Saira won a UAE tennis championship.
- Proud mother shared Saira's trophy pictures from Fujairah.
- Lara accompanied her daughter on tour, celebrating the win.
Actor Lara Dutta is celebrating a special family achievement as her daughter, Saira, has won a tennis championship in the UAE. The proud mother shared glimpses of the young tennis player's victory on social media, posting photographs from the tournament in Fujairah. Saira was seen posing with her trophy and prize cheque after the win, while Lara expressed her happiness at being part of the memorable occasion.
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Lara Dutta Shares Daughter Saira's Tennis Championship Win
Lara took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the tournament hosted at the Tennis & Country Club in Fujairah. The photographs captured Saira on the court and celebrating her achievement with the championship trophy and prize cheque.
Another picture showed the mother-daughter duo posing together for a mirror selfie inside a lift. Lara, however, kept her daughter's face hidden behind emojis in all the photographs.
Alongside the pictures, the actor shared how she had accompanied Saira on the trip and returned home with a wonderful result. She wrote, “Went on tour with my ( taller than me now) baby girl……… and came back with the WIN! So proud.”
View this post on Instagram
Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi's Marriage And Family
Lara Dutta married former Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi in February 2011. The couple first exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in Mumbai before celebrating their marriage with a Christian wedding in Goa. Their daughter, Saira, was born in January 2012.
Mahesh Bhupathi is one of India's most accomplished tennis players, with 12 Grand Slam titles across men's doubles and mixed doubles. He also became the first Indian to win a Grand Slam title in men's doubles.
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Lara Dutta's Role In Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'
On the professional front, Lara Dutta is currently playing Queen Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana. The ambitious project features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman, whose character was introduced in the post-credits scene of the first instalment.
The film is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, alongside DNEG and Yash's Monster
(With inputs from ANI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What achievement is Lara Dutta celebrating with her daughter?
Who is Lara Dutta's husband, and what is his profession?
Lara Dutta is married to Mahesh Bhupathi, a former Indian tennis player. He is highly accomplished, with 12 Grand Slam titles in men's and mixed doubles.
What role is Lara Dutta currently playing in a film?
Lara Dutta is currently portraying Queen Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayana'. The cast also includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
Where did Lara Dutta's daughter win the tennis championship?
Saira, Lara Dutta's daughter, won the tennis championship in Fujairah, UAE. Lara accompanied her daughter on the trip and shared her pride in the victory.