Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lara Dutta's daughter Saira won a UAE tennis championship.

Proud mother shared Saira's trophy pictures from Fujairah.

Lara accompanied her daughter on tour, celebrating the win.

Actor Lara Dutta is celebrating a special family achievement as her daughter, Saira, has won a tennis championship in the UAE. The proud mother shared glimpses of the young tennis player's victory on social media, posting photographs from the tournament in Fujairah. Saira was seen posing with her trophy and prize cheque after the win, while Lara expressed her happiness at being part of the memorable occasion.

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Lara Dutta Shares Daughter Saira's Tennis Championship Win

Lara took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the tournament hosted at the Tennis & Country Club in Fujairah. The photographs captured Saira on the court and celebrating her achievement with the championship trophy and prize cheque.

Another picture showed the mother-daughter duo posing together for a mirror selfie inside a lift. Lara, however, kept her daughter's face hidden behind emojis in all the photographs.

Alongside the pictures, the actor shared how she had accompanied Saira on the trip and returned home with a wonderful result. She wrote, “Went on tour with my ( taller than me now) baby girl……… and came back with the WIN! So proud.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi's Marriage And Family

Lara Dutta married former Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi in February 2011. The couple first exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in Mumbai before celebrating their marriage with a Christian wedding in Goa. Their daughter, Saira, was born in January 2012.

Mahesh Bhupathi is one of India's most accomplished tennis players, with 12 Grand Slam titles across men's doubles and mixed doubles. He also became the first Indian to win a Grand Slam title in men's doubles.

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Lara Dutta's Role In Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

On the professional front, Lara Dutta is currently playing Queen Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana. The ambitious project features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman, whose character was introduced in the post-credits scene of the first instalment.

The film is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, alongside DNEG and Yash's Monster

(With inputs from ANI)