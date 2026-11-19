A cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal has intensified concerns along the northern Andhra Pradesh coast after changing its direction and moving northwards towards the shoreline. Cyclone Akwan has also gained speed, prompting authorities to issue alerts for coastal districts as the system approaches the state.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the State Emergency Operations Centre under Andhra Pradesh's Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) Department, the storm's position was monitored at 7:30 AM on November 19. The system is expected to weaken before making landfall early Friday.

Cyclone Akwan's Latest Position Over Bay Of Bengal

The storm's centre was located approximately 460 km east of Visakhapatnam and 490 km west of Kakinada at 5:30 AM on Thursday, November 19.

During the six hours preceding the update, Akwan moved northwards at a speed of around 15 kmph. Its change in direction has brought the northern Andhra Pradesh coastline into focus, with officials closely tracking its movement.

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Landfall Likely North Of Srikakulam On November 20

According to the latest forecast, Cyclone Akwan is expected to lose strength before reaching the coast. The system is likely to cross the shoreline north of Srikakulam during the early hours of November 20, either as a deep depression or a cyclonic storm.

Wind speeds during landfall could reach 60-70 kmph, according to the bulletin.

The expected impact is largely confined to northern Andhra Pradesh. Central and southern parts of the state are unlikely to experience any significant effects from the weather system.

Heavy Rain Alert For Five Coastal Districts

Rainfall activity is expected to remain widespread across northern Andhra Pradesh over the next two days.

On November 19, several districts are likely to receive light to moderate and heavy rainfall. Isolated locations could also experience extremely heavy showers.

For Friday, November 20, widespread light rainfall and isolated moderate showers have been forecast. Rainfall intensity is expected to decrease considerably after the system moves across the coast.

The districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and the Godavari region have been advised to remain cautious over the next 24 to 36 hours.

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Fishermen Advised Against Venturing Into Sea

The state administration has issued precautionary instructions for people living along the coastline and in vulnerable areas.

Fishermen have been directed to stay away from the sea until conditions improve. Residents in low-lying and coastal areas have also been asked to remain vigilant and comply with instructions issued by local authorities.

Meanwhile, district administrations are keeping a close watch on water bodies, vulnerable locations and coastal stretches as preparations continue to address any possible impact from the approaching storm.