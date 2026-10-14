India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentLalit Modi Reveals Why Disney Rejected Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ Pitch: ‘He Turned Up In Shorts; English Wasn’t Great’

Lalit Modi Reveals Why Disney Rejected Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ Pitch: ‘He Turned Up In Shorts; English Wasn’t Great’

Lalit Modi has claimed that Disney rejected Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, the show that later became the gold standard for mythological television in India.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lalit Modi pitched funding Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to Disney.
  • Sagar's casual attire, broken English, lacked sophisticated pitch.
  • Disney hesitated, finding mythological genre untested for Indian TV.
  • Modi's partner involvement limited his ability to secure the deal.

Lalit Modi has said in a recent interview that Disney declined to fund Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, the series that went on to set the standard for mythological television in India. The “fugitive” businessman revealed why the pitch was rejected and added that he had little room to push the deal through because a partner was involved.

‘He Turned Up In Shorts, His English Wasn’t Great’

Speaking to The Bharat Inc, Lalit claimed that Ramanand Sagar and BR Chopra had both approached him to finance their epics, Ramayan and Mahabharat. He explained why Ramayan never got Disney on board even after a meeting was arranged.

“Ramanand Sagar and BR Chopra both came to me (for Ramayan and Mahabharat) and wanted me to finance it, and I was ready to finance it. I had an integrated system of marketing, production, and worldwide syndication through Disney. Nobody else had it. But I had a partner in the Walt Disney Company. I told them that we should get into the production business and make a co-production with Ramanand Sagar. They said we have to sell our programming. It will be a conflict of interest. I kept pushing through,” he said. 

ALSO READ | Qazi Touqeer Mocks Sachin Tendulkar In Commentary On Face-Off With Shoaib Akhtar, Repeatedly Calls Him ‘Little Master’

The host noted that Disney today is a big believer in localisation, though back then it did not see the opportunity.

Modi continued, “They said we have a library of tens of thousands of hours of programming. Use it however you want to…. Ultimately, I have to convince my partner that Ramanand Sagar is asking for Rs 1 crore. Let’s give him Rs 1 crore and take the rights.”

He said his persistence eventually got Disney to agree to a meeting.

“Disney came with a big entourage and private jets, and Ramanand Sagar walked into that meeting in shorts. Everyone used to be suited at that time. Unki English bhi tuti futi thi (His English was also broken). He listened to what Disney had to say, but he couldn’t understand it fully and vice versa, so he couldn’t make an impression on the Disney guys. There used to be sophisticated pitches back then. They wanted to see a presentation and attention span was the key to it,” he further revealed, before adding, “I could see that the president of Disney was ready to run out of the room. Couldn’t understand what this could do. And rightfully so because they did not know.”

ALSO READ | ‘Pura Desh Jantar Mantar Banega’: Prakash Raj Reacts After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Sent To Judicial Custody

Modi gave a second reason for the rejection. Mythology had never been shown on Indian television, so it was unclear whether such a show would work at all. He added that, with a partner involved, he could do little to change the outcome.

About ‘Ramayan’

Created, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Deepika Chikhlia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Arvind Trivedi played Ravan and Dara Singh played Hanuman. The show ran for 78 episodes on DD National (Doordarshan) between January 1987 and July 1988.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Disney decline to fund Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan?

Disney executives were reportedly unimpressed by Ramanand Sagar's informal pitch and broken English. They also had concerns about market viability since mythological shows were untested on Indian television.

What was Lalit Modi's role in the potential Ramayan deal with Disney?

Lalit Modi was approached by Ramanand Sagar for financing and tried to get Disney, his partner, to co-produce. He had an integrated system for marketing and syndication but couldn't sway their final decision.

How did the meeting between Ramanand Sagar and Disney executives proceed?

Ramanand Sagar attended in shorts with broken English, which failed to impress Disney. They expected a sophisticated presentation, and he couldn't make a strong impression on the executives.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 14 Oct 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lalit Modi Ramanand Sagar RAMAYAN ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Queen Forever’ Gets Breather As Bombay HC Rejects Phantom Studios’ Plea To Halt Film
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Queen Forever’ Gets Breather As Bombay HC Rejects Phantom Studios’ Plea To Halt Film
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Ranabaali’ Gets CBFC Clearance With Zero Cuts, U/A Certificate
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Ranabaali’ Gets CBFC Clearance With Zero Cuts, U/A Certificate
Entertainment
‘Pura Desh Jantar Mantar Banega’: Prakash Raj Reacts After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Sent To Judicial Custody
‘Pura Desh Jantar Mantar Banega’: Prakash Raj Reacts After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Sent To Judicial Custody
Entertainment
Shehnaaz Gill Makes Rohit Sharma Recreate Her Viral ‘Bigg Boss’ Dialogue ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ | WATCH
Shehnaaz Gill Makes Rohit Sharma Recreate Her Viral ‘Bigg Boss’ Dialogue ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL NEWS: Rahul Gandhi to Address Press Conference on CEC and SIR Row, Congress Plans Jantar Mantar March
PUNJAB NEWS: Bulldozer Action Begins in Mansa After Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhotta Murder Case
PUNJAB NEWS: Jhotta Murder Case, Bulldozer Action Prepared Against Accused Ashwini Kumar's Property in Mansa
UP POLITICAL NEWS: 3 Rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs Join BJP Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
PUNJAB NEWS: Firing at Former Congress Councillor Neetu Chaudhary's House in Mohali, 7–8 Rounds Fired
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget