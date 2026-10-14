Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lalit Modi pitched funding Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to Disney.

Sagar's casual attire, broken English, lacked sophisticated pitch.

Disney hesitated, finding mythological genre untested for Indian TV.

Modi's partner involvement limited his ability to secure the deal.

Lalit Modi has said in a recent interview that Disney declined to fund Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, the series that went on to set the standard for mythological television in India. The “fugitive” businessman revealed why the pitch was rejected and added that he had little room to push the deal through because a partner was involved.

‘He Turned Up In Shorts, His English Wasn’t Great’

Speaking to The Bharat Inc, Lalit claimed that Ramanand Sagar and BR Chopra had both approached him to finance their epics, Ramayan and Mahabharat. He explained why Ramayan never got Disney on board even after a meeting was arranged.

“Ramanand Sagar and BR Chopra both came to me (for Ramayan and Mahabharat) and wanted me to finance it, and I was ready to finance it. I had an integrated system of marketing, production, and worldwide syndication through Disney. Nobody else had it. But I had a partner in the Walt Disney Company. I told them that we should get into the production business and make a co-production with Ramanand Sagar. They said we have to sell our programming. It will be a conflict of interest. I kept pushing through,” he said.

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The host noted that Disney today is a big believer in localisation, though back then it did not see the opportunity.

Modi continued, “They said we have a library of tens of thousands of hours of programming. Use it however you want to…. Ultimately, I have to convince my partner that Ramanand Sagar is asking for Rs 1 crore. Let’s give him Rs 1 crore and take the rights.”

He said his persistence eventually got Disney to agree to a meeting.

“Disney came with a big entourage and private jets, and Ramanand Sagar walked into that meeting in shorts. Everyone used to be suited at that time. Unki English bhi tuti futi thi (His English was also broken). He listened to what Disney had to say, but he couldn’t understand it fully and vice versa, so he couldn’t make an impression on the Disney guys. There used to be sophisticated pitches back then. They wanted to see a presentation and attention span was the key to it,” he further revealed, before adding, “I could see that the president of Disney was ready to run out of the room. Couldn’t understand what this could do. And rightfully so because they did not know.”

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Modi gave a second reason for the rejection. Mythology had never been shown on Indian television, so it was unclear whether such a show would work at all. He added that, with a partner involved, he could do little to change the outcome.

About ‘Ramayan’

Created, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Deepika Chikhlia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Arvind Trivedi played Ravan and Dara Singh played Hanuman. The show ran for 78 episodes on DD National (Doordarshan) between January 1987 and July 1988.