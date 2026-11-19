Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Slain LeT commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat buried far from home.

Security forces oversaw funeral, restricting family access and phones.

Government policy prevents public glorification of slain militants.

Bhat, a local LeT commander, killed in Kulgam encounter.

The body of slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat was buried nearly 160 km from his home in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday night, with security forces overseeing the funeral. The burial took place around 10 pm in a village in the Bangus Valley, nearly four hours away from the family's residence in Khrewan village.

The arrangements followed the government's policy of not handing over the bodies of slain terrorists to their families at their homes to prevent large public funerals and the glorification of militants. Bhat's family was taken to the designated burial location under security supervision.

According to Hindustan Times, the funeral was conducted in accordance with religious and customary practices, but family members were not allowed to carry mobile phones or take photographs during the proceedings.

Family Members Taken To Remote Village For Burial

Bhat's maternal uncle, Mohammed Altaf, confirmed to Hindustan Times that eight male members of the family attended the burial. They included Bhat's father, Mustaq Ahmed Bhat, two maternal uncles, three paternal uncles and a brother-in-law.

Altaf said security personnel took away their mobile phones around 10 km before they reached the burial site. The family was subsequently transported to a cemetery in a village in the Bangus Valley, in the Handwara area of Kupwara district.

"We were not allowed to take photographs. Security forces took our phones about 10km away before driving us to a cemetery in a village in Bangus, Handwara, Kupwara district," Altaf told the newspaper.

He added that all customary funeral rites had been performed and confirmed that Bhat had been buried at the location.

Why Government Restricts Public Funerals Of Militants

The restrictions are part of the government's policy of preventing the bodies of slain terrorists from being handed over to their families for public funerals. Authorities have sought to avoid large gatherings that could lead to the glorification of militants or turn their funerals into public demonstrations.

In previous instances, the killing of terrorists, insurgents and Naxals during security operations has often been followed by large public funerals.

Who Was Lashkar Commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat?

Twenty-two-year-old Mohammed Lateef Bhat was a local Lashkar-e-Taiba commander whom the Union government described as the terror outfit's last known active local recruit in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam on Wednesday, police said. His killing followed a week-long operation launched after an attack on three CRPF personnel, who sustained bullet injuries and are recovering.

A joint team of security forces, led by the Indian Army's Victor Force under the 9 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), had been conducting operations to track down Bhat following the attack.