Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US court seeks Delhi courts' aid serving Doval, Goel.

Initial service attempts failed, prompting this alternative procedure.

Documents for civil lawsuit filed by separatist Pannun.

A US district court has sought assistance from three Delhi district courts to serve judicial documents on National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel in a civil lawsuit filed by pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. However, the move is procedural and does not make the summons binding on the two Indian officials.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York authorised an alternative method of serving the summons after the standard procedure through India's central authority under the Hague Convention was rejected.

According to a report by The Times of India, the court has directed its clerk to dispatch the necessary judicial documents through international mail or courier to three Delhi courts: Patiala House, Dwarka and Tis Hazari.

Why Has The US Court Approached Three Delhi Courts?

The US court's order requests the assistance of the Indian courts in serving the legal documents on Doval and Goel, who have been named as defendants in the civil proceedings.

"The court respectfully requests the assistance of receiving Indian courts in effecting service of process upon the defendants in this civil action pending before this court," the order stated.

The court invoked Article 19 of the Hague Convention and provisions of India's Code of Civil Procedure to authorise the alternative arrangement after its attempt to serve the summons through the designated central authority in India was unsuccessful.

Earlier Summons Were Delivered Through Indian Embassy

Sources quoted in the report described the latest development as a "routine, procedural step". The summons had earlier been delivered through the Indian embassy by the US State Department, which had clarified that the delivery did not indicate any position on the merits of the lawsuit.

The case was filed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of the pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). It forms part of the civil proceedings initiated by him in the US.

A similar instance dates back to 2013, when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was served with a civil summons in a lawsuit filed by SFJ. The case had alleged human rights violations linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.