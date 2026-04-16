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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Did Everything Except Joining Jio As Technician’: Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Tajinder Bagga’s Rant Goes Viral, Company Responds

‘Did Everything Except Joining Jio As Technician’: Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Tajinder Bagga’s Rant Goes Viral, Company Responds

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Tajinder Bagga calls out Jio over slow internet in a viral tweet. His witty complaint and public reactions spark debate online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bagga tweets Jio about 10 days of slow internet.
  • He humorously offers to join Jio as technician.
  • JioCare responds, assuring team will resolve issue.
  • Users share similar frustrations and suggest alternatives.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has set social media abuzz after calling out Jio over ongoing internet issues. His witty remark has only amplified the noise.

The tweet has since gone viral, drawing widespread attention online.

ALSO READ: ‘You Should’ve Been In Dhurandhar’: Shatrughan Sinha Tells Gulshan Grover, Actor Says ‘Even I Agree’

'Done Everything Except Joining As A Technician'

Taking to social media, the Bigg Boss 18 contestant didn’t hold back as he detailed his ongoing struggle with slow internet speed.

"Dear @JioCare Facing buffering and slow internet for the last 10 days on my fiber connection. Your team asked me to restart, switch on off, remove and plug the adapter, change name and password, and I followed every single instruction like a sincere student. At this point I have done everything except joining your company as a technician. If anything else is left, I am ready to try that too.But please fix the speed now."

This relatable tone struck a chord with users who have faced similar frustrations.

Jio Responds, Assures Quick Resolution

(Image Source: Twitter/@JioCare)
(Image Source: Twitter/@JioCare)

Soon after the post gained traction, JioCare stepped in with a response, attempting to calm the situation.

"Hi Mr. Bagga, we never intend to let you down. We understand the inconvenience. Please be assured that we have noted down your concern and have forwarded it to our team to resolve it at the earliest - Shrikant"

While the reply followed standard protocol, the conversation had already taken off online.

ALSO READ: ‘Puttar Vadda Soch’: Akshay Kumar Recalls How His Mother Pushed Him To Buy A 5 BHK Flat

Social Media Reactions Pour In

As expected, the internet had plenty to say. Users flooded the replies section, sharing their own experiences and suggestions.

One user wrote, "Better to change service provider, they are only good in sending reminders for payment 10 days before the expiry of the plan "

Another commented, "@JioCare actually doesn't cares, it is better to leave JIO. Even if you complaint in PMO then also jio doesn't care, one more thing if you leave jio then forget your security deposit they will never give security deposit too."

A third user said, "Sir, pls opt for local Internet cable providers in your area, they are more responsible then this Giant Internet service providers"

The tweet quickly evolved into a larger discussion on service quality and customer experience.

Who Is Tajinder Bagga?

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is a BJP leader and Delhi spokesperson known for his outspoken views and strong social media presence. He entered Bigg Boss 18 in October 2024, aiming to present a different side of his personality beyond politics, before being evicted in December.

Bagga has been active in public life for years, having joined the RSS at a young age and later founding the Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena in 2011. His prominence grew significantly after 2014, particularly due to his online influence and controversial interventions that often kept him in the headlines.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What issue did Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga raise with Jio?

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga complained to JioCare about experiencing buffering and slow internet speeds on his fiber connection for 10 days.

What steps did Jio's team ask Bagga to take?

Jio's team instructed Bagga to restart his connection, switch it on and off, unplug and replug the adapter, and change the network name and password.

How did JioCare respond to Bagga's complaint?

JioCare acknowledged Bagga's concern, apologized for the inconvenience, and assured him that the issue had been forwarded to their team for resolution.

Who is Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga?

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is a BJP leader and Delhi spokesperson, known for his outspoken views. He also participated in Bigg Boss 18.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Tajinder Bagga ENtertainment News Bigg Boss 18 Jio Care
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