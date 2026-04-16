Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bagga tweets Jio about 10 days of slow internet.

He humorously offers to join Jio as technician.

JioCare responds, assuring team will resolve issue.

Users share similar frustrations and suggest alternatives.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has set social media abuzz after calling out Jio over ongoing internet issues. His witty remark has only amplified the noise.

The tweet has since gone viral, drawing widespread attention online.

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'Done Everything Except Joining As A Technician'

Dear @JioCare

Facing buffering and slow internet for the last 10 days on my fiber connection.



Your team asked me to restart, switch on off, remove and plug the adapter, change name and password, and I followed every single instruction like a sincere student.



At this point I… — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 16, 2026

Taking to social media, the Bigg Boss 18 contestant didn’t hold back as he detailed his ongoing struggle with slow internet speed.

"Dear @JioCare Facing buffering and slow internet for the last 10 days on my fiber connection. Your team asked me to restart, switch on off, remove and plug the adapter, change name and password, and I followed every single instruction like a sincere student. At this point I have done everything except joining your company as a technician. If anything else is left, I am ready to try that too.But please fix the speed now."

This relatable tone struck a chord with users who have faced similar frustrations.

Jio Responds, Assures Quick Resolution

(Image Source: Twitter/@JioCare)

Soon after the post gained traction, JioCare stepped in with a response, attempting to calm the situation.

"Hi Mr. Bagga, we never intend to let you down. We understand the inconvenience. Please be assured that we have noted down your concern and have forwarded it to our team to resolve it at the earliest - Shrikant"

While the reply followed standard protocol, the conversation had already taken off online.

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Social Media Reactions Pour In

As expected, the internet had plenty to say. Users flooded the replies section, sharing their own experiences and suggestions.

One user wrote, "Better to change service provider, they are only good in sending reminders for payment 10 days before the expiry of the plan "

Another commented, "@JioCare actually doesn't cares, it is better to leave JIO. Even if you complaint in PMO then also jio doesn't care, one more thing if you leave jio then forget your security deposit they will never give security deposit too."

A third user said, "Sir, pls opt for local Internet cable providers in your area, they are more responsible then this Giant Internet service providers"

The tweet quickly evolved into a larger discussion on service quality and customer experience.

Who Is Tajinder Bagga?

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is a BJP leader and Delhi spokesperson known for his outspoken views and strong social media presence. He entered Bigg Boss 18 in October 2024, aiming to present a different side of his personality beyond politics, before being evicted in December.

Bagga has been active in public life for years, having joined the RSS at a young age and later founding the Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena in 2011. His prominence grew significantly after 2014, particularly due to his online influence and controversial interventions that often kept him in the headlines.