Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shatrughan Sinha wished Gulshan Grover played a role in 'Dhurandhar'.

Grover notes cinema trends and characters are cyclical, returning.

Classic villains are absent due to societal evolution, he states.

His upcoming series 'Matka King' features a gritty narrative.

The veteran actor Gulshan Grover, is currently promoting his upcoming series Matka King. He shared a fascinating mix of nostalgia, industry insights, and a surprising anecdote involving Shatrughan Sinha that has caught everyone's attention.

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Shatrughan Sinha's Dhurandhar Remark Spared Controversy

While speaking to India Today, Gulshan Grover recalled a recent dinner with industry stalwarts, including Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan. What began as a casual evening soon turned into a moment of reflection on casting and missed opportunities.

"Two days back, Shatrughan Sinha was there, who has played anti-hero, strong, powerful characters, Rakesh Roshan, Shashi Ranjan, we were having dinner. So, I walked in late, and he (Sinha) said, 'I saw Dhurandhar. Gulshan Grover, that was a film in which you should have been there'," Grover shared.

The conversation didn’t stop there. Sinha went a step further, imagining Grover in a pivotal role. "He (Sinha) even said how wonderful it would have been if I had played Rehman Dakait, Akshaye Khanna’s role. So, I said, even I agree with that. The public also agrees."

'It's All Coming Back'

Beyond the anecdote, Grover talked about a broader shift in cinema. According to him, storytelling patterns, character styles, and even visual elements are cycling back into relevance.

"We are wearing bell-bottoms these days, it’s all coming back. So many wonderful songs are coming back as remakes. Performances are coming back," he said.

Using Dhurandhar as an example, the actor pointed out how vintage-style characters and settings are reappearing on screen.

"I am giving this reference of how many of those era-looking characters are back. Even some of the settings, the drums, and all that used to be in every movie, are back. It was the time, and it was showing no progress," he added.

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Why Classic Villians Disappeared And May Return

Grover also reflected on the noticeable absence of old-school, larger-than-life villains in modern cinema. In his view, this isn’t a creative gap but a reflection of changing society.

"I think there is no problem that those kinds of khalnayak (antagonist), unapologetic villains, have gone away, they will come back. Because in society, the filmmaker writes what’s happening in society. They draw inspiration from there," he explained.

He further noted how real-life dynamics have shifted, making such exaggerated characters less common today.

"Never anywhere would you see somebody walk into a restaurant and people leave that place, or someone gets out of a car with a cigarette in hand, and people run away. Those kinds of people are not here anymore; hence, we don’t see them in films."

Gulshan Grover Teases Gritty Storytelling In Matka King

Even so, Grover believes the essence of gritty storytelling hasn’t vanished, it has simply evolved. Speaking about his upcoming project, he hinted at a layered narrative rooted in a dangerous world.

"Like Matka King. It is about a certain time, a certain kind of illegal world, something dangerous, something negative, flawed, it gives you that feeling. It’s very interesting. It’s something that I want to watch, definitely."

He also praised the creative team behind the series, including Siddharth Roy Kapur and director Nagraj Manjule, mentioning how modern storytelling blends nostalgia with fresh execution.