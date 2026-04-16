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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRakhi Sawant Reveals She’s In Love With A TV Actor, Says It’s ‘One-Sided’

Rakhi Sawant Reveals She’s In Love With A TV Actor, Says It’s ‘One-Sided’

After her failed marriage with Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant reveals she is in love but says it is one-sided.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rakhi Sawant reveals she is in love.
  • Love is one-sided, she clarifies to media.
  • Sawant hints at a Maharashtrian community tradition.
  • Raqesh Bapat has a diverse entertainment career.

Reality star Rakhi Sawant made a revelation about her love life on Wednesday. The actress spoke with the media during her outing in the city and said that she is in love. However, she clarified that it is a case of one-sided love.

She told the media, “I’ve fallen in love”. When asked if the person is Raqesh Bapat, the actress said, “In our Maharashtrian community, we don’t take the name of our men. But, don’t raise your hopes, it is one-sided”.

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Raqesh Bapat gained early recognition with the TV drama ‘Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan’ and went on to appear in popular shows like ‘Qubool Hai’. He also worked in ‘Tum Bin’, which marked the directorial debut of Anubhav Sinha. The film gave him visibility among Hindi cinema audiences. Over the years, he built a steady career, often portraying composed and emotionally layered characters.

Raqesh also expanded his reach through reality television, notably participating in ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT, where his calm demeanor and personal life drew public attention. Beyond acting, he is a trained painter, having exhibited his artwork professionally, reflecting a quieter, introspective side of his personality. His journey reflects a balance between mainstream visibility and personal artistic pursuits, making him a distinctive presence in the Indian entertainment landscape.

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Meanwhile, Rakhi is known for her explosive statements, and her natural affinity for controversies. She was recently mentioned by comedian Samay Raina on his special ‘Still Alive’ when he revealed that he only follows 2 people on Instagram, Deepak Kalal and Rakhi Sawant as both of them were the only people, who reached out to him after his ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy spiralled. Last year, the comedian’s show drew extreme reactions from netizens after podcast Ranveer Allahbadia made a controversial remark.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Rakhi Sawant revealed details about her love life?

Yes, Rakhi Sawant revealed to the media that she has fallen in love. However, she clarified that it is a one-sided love.

Who is Rakhi Sawant in love with?

Rakhi Sawant did not explicitly name the person she is in love with. She hinted that in her community, they do not take the name of their men and cautioned against raising hopes as the love is one-sided.

What is Raqesh Bapat known for?

Raqesh Bapat is known for his roles in TV dramas like 'Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan' and 'Qubool Hai'. He also participated in 'Bigg Boss' OTT and is a trained painter.

Why did comedian Samay Raina mention Rakhi Sawant?

Samay Raina mentioned Rakhi Sawant because she, along with Deepak Kalal, was one of the only two people who reached out to him after his 'India's Got Latent' controversy.

Published at : 16 Apr 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
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