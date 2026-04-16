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HomeEntertainmentMoviesUstaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan’s Film That Clashed With Dhurandhar 2

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan’s Film That Clashed With Dhurandhar 2

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: Pawan Kalyan’s film, which clashed at the box office with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, is now streaming on an OTT platform. Check details inside.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ustaad Bhagat Singh premiered in theatres, facing competition from another film.
  • The movie garnered ₹72.38 crore net in India, performing poorly overseas.
  • Despite mixed reviews, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is now available on Netflix.
  • The film features a suspended officer battling corruption and crime.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, hit theatres on March 19, the same day as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. Many expected the film to give tough competition to Aditya Dhar film, at least in the South market. While it opened well at the box office, its collections gradually declined over time. In its lifetime run, the film managed to earn Rs 72.38 crore net in India. The gross domestic total stands at Rs 85.4 crore.

Overseas, the film performed poorly, earning only Rs 11.85 crore gross. The worldwide box office collection closed at an estimated Rs 97.25 crore gross.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Inches Closer To Historic Rs 1,100 Cr Mark But Sees A Dip Ahead Of Week 5

The film features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna in key roles. The supporting cast includes R Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Gautami, Nawab Shah, Rao Ramesh and Jayaprakash. Despite high expectations, Ustaad Bhagat Singh received mixed reviews and failed to make a strong impact at the box office. 

Despite this, his fans, who couldn’t watch the film in theatres, can now watch it on OTT. The movie has now finally made its digital debut.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release

Those who missed watching Ustaad Bhagat Singh in theatres can now stream the film at home. The movie began streaming on April 16 on Netflix. It is available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

ALSO READ| Bhooth Bangla First Review OUT! How Is Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Horror Comedy?

The platform shared the update with a special poster and wrote, “His name is Bhagat, but his revolution defines him. Watch ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ on Netflix from April 16 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The film is certified U/A 16+ and contains scenes of violence, gore, sexual violence and tobacco use. The story focuses on a suspended police officer who takes on corrupt politicians and criminals.

“Raised by a kind, principled teacher, Bhagat Singh becomes a fearless cop who risks everything by standing up to a corrupt politician and his heir,” reads the film’s description on Netflix.



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Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh online?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is now available to stream on Netflix. The movie made its digital debut on April 16.

What languages is Ustaad Bhagat Singh available in on Netflix?

The film is available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Netflix.

What is the plot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

The film follows a suspended police officer who confronts corrupt politicians and criminals, driven by his upbringing with a principled teacher.

What is the age rating for Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is rated U/A 16+ and includes scenes depicting violence, gore, sexual violence, and tobacco use.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Kalyan Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Ustaad Bhagat Singh
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