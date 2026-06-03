Imtiaz Ali shared his insights during the session titled
India@2047 | Imtiaz Ali On Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar’s Fallout Over Don 3, Calls It ‘Very Upsetting’
When asked about the fallout between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar over Don 3, he said that he sees the entire episode with a “great deal of sadness”.
- Imtiaz Ali expressed sadness over Ranveer-Farhan 'Don 3' fallout.
- He hopes for their resolution, praising their past collaborations.
- The India@2047 Conclave gathered filmmakers, actors, and politicians.
At the ABP Network’s India@2047 Conclave held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, Imtiaz Ali shared his insights during the session titled “Looking Back, Looking Ahead - India’s Kahani Culture”. The session was co-moderated by Megha Prasad and Dibang. When asked about the fallout between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar over Don 3, he said that he sees the entire episode with a “great deal of sadness” and hopes that everything is resolved between them soon.
Imtiaz Ali On Ranveer-Farhan Fallout
“I see this entire episode with a great deal of sadness. I don’t have details about who did what or what the reports are pointing towards. Both are people I know and am friendly with, and both are very sensible individuals. It is sad because they have worked together extensively, and I think some wonderful performances have come from their collaborations. Both sides have done beautiful work with each other.”
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He further said the news is very upsetting.
“Farhan is a very sensible guy. I don’t know what exactly has led to this or what misunderstanding has caused it. Both are responsible people who have been in the industry for a long time. I don’t know the details; I can only say it is very upsetting to see such news.”
About India@2047 Conclave
ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Conclave - Building Bharat @ 2047, is currently underway in New Delhi. The event has brought together a wide range of high-profile participants, including filmmakers, actors, and politicians.
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From the film industry, actor Manoj Bajpayee attended the morning session as he continues preparations for his upcoming theatrical release, Governor.
The conclave opened with a lamp lighting ceremony led by Dhruba Mukherjee, Sumanta Datta, Rajnish Ahuja, Mona Jain, and Saurabh Yagnik, followed by a Saraswati Vandana and a Welcome Address delivered by Sumanta Datta, CEO of ABP Network.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What topic did Imtiaz Ali discuss at the India@2047 Conclave?
How did Imtiaz Ali react to the rumored fallout between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar?
He expressed
Where was the ABP Network's India@2047 Conclave held?
The conclave was held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. It brought together a wide range of high-profile participants, including filmmakers, actors, and politicians.