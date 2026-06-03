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HomeINDIA AT 2047India@2047 | 'Best Time To Make Love Stories': Says Imtiaz Ali On Rise Of Hyper-Masculine Films Like ‘Dhurandhar, Animal’

India@2047 | 'Best Time To Make Love Stories': Says Imtiaz Ali On Rise Of Hyper-Masculine Films Like ‘Dhurandhar, Animal’

At the India@2047 Conclave, Imtiaz Ali spoke about the success of hyper-masculine films like Dhurandhar, explaining why he continues to focus on love stories and emotional storytelling in cinema.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Imtiaz Ali discussed making love stories amidst action films.
  • He commits to stories he genuinely believes, despite trends.
  • Imtiaz Ali confesses he's still searching for love's meaning.

At a time when action-heavy, hyper-masculine films like Dhurandhar and Animal are dominating the box office, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has offered a refreshingly honest take on where his cinema stands. Speaking at the ABP Network’s India@2047 Conclave in New Delhi, the celebrated director reflected on storytelling, audience taste, and why he continues to stay committed to emotionally driven love stories in an evolving film landscape.

ALSO READ: India@2047 | Imtiaz Ali Talks About Why He Chose To Make ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’

'I Don't Have A Choice'

When asked how he continues to create love stories successfully in an era where films like Dhurandhar and Animal, marked by intense action and hypermasculine themes, are dominating the box office, the filmmaker responded candidly.

He said he does not consciously choose trends, but simply follows the stories that come to him. According to him, filmmaking demands long-term commitment, and he prefers to dedicate that time to narratives he genuinely believes in.

Speaking about his approach, he said, "I don't have a choice, I can only make the stories that come to me. When you make a movie as a director you have to commit to something for 2 years. It's a log committment, i better love what i'm doing"

He further added that audiences are far simpler in their expectations. He said, "Audiences simply want to watch a good, entertaining film. They don't think about the strategic calculations behind it. Someone recently told me that, in the current film landscape, this is actually the best time to make love stories".

ALSO READ: India@2047 | Manoj Bajpayee Says AI Cannot Replace Actors, Directors: ‘It Can Present, But It Can’t Create’

'What Is Love?' Imtiaz Ali’s Honest Confession

When asked to define love, Imtiaz Ali offered a surprisingly candid and self-aware response.

The filmmaker said, "I wish i knew, meri bahut saari dikkate khatam ho jati".

He went on to reflect that his filmmaking journey is still an ongoing search for understanding the emotion by saying, "I'm still looking for the defition of love through making movies".

In a lighter yet philosophical remark, Imtiaz said, "I hope I never find the meaning of love".

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Imtiaz Ali continue to create love stories despite the current box office trends?

Imtiaz Ali states he doesn't consciously choose trends but follows stories that genuinely come to him. He commits to narratives he believes in, as filmmaking requires a long-term dedication.

What is Imtiaz Ali's view on audience expectations for films?

He believes audiences simply want to watch a good, entertaining film without strategic considerations. He also mentioned that some think it's currently the best time to make love stories.

How does Imtiaz Ali define love?

He candidly admits he doesn't know, wishing he did. He sees his filmmaking journey as an ongoing search to understand the emotion of love.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
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