‘Puttar Vadda Soch’: Akshay Kumar Recalls How His Mother Pushed Him To Buy A 5 BHK Flat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar shared his mother's advice on first home aspirations.

She encouraged him to think bigger than a two-bedroom flat.

His mother emphasized buying the first home for oneself.

Kumar discussed effort needed for investment properties versus first homes.

Mumbai, April 16: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently opened up about how his mother inspired him to think big while he aimed at buying his first ever flat, at his own merit.

Sharing a memory of his first home, Akshay said, “Pehla ghar jab maine socha tha apna lene ke liye. Toh maine socha tha ki main 2 bedroom flat lunga.”

He then recalled his mother’s guidance, adding, “Lekin meri maa ne kaha, ‘puttar vadda soch.’ Main kaha iss se aur vadda ki sochanga, 2 kamre ka flat mil jaaye iss se vadda ki.”

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Akshay went on to explain how his mother encouraged him to think even bigger, eventually inspiring him to aim for a 5-bedroom flat.

He further elaborated, “Unka kehna tha jo pehla flat hota hai na… jo pehla ghar hota hai, vo apne liye lena hota hai. Vo apne khud ke liye lena hota hai. Uske liye bhagwan jo hai, vo khud aap ko kisi na kisi tarah paise poore karwa ke rahenge.”

He also highlighted the importance of immense effort when it comes to investing, saying, “Lekin jo dusra flat hota hai na, jo aap investment ke naam pe lete ho, uske liye aap ko bahut mehnat karni padti hai.”

The episode took an inspiring turn when Akshay Kumar, who is currently hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, interacted with contestants Akshay, Purva , and Nikhil, where they all stuck a conversation about dreams and ambitions.

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During the interaction, Nikhil mentioned that he dreams of buying a small house, prompting Akshay to encourage him to think bigger and aim higher.

Turning the conversation back to Nikhil, Akshay asked him about his dream, to which Nikhil humorously replied that he wants a 5 BHK, leaving everyone in splits.

Tapping into his quintessential witty side, Akshay remarked, “Itna bhi mat kheenchna ki upar wala maarna shuru kar de.”

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)