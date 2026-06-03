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HomeINDIA AT 2047India@2047 | 'Human Randomness Can't Be Replaced': Imtiaz Ali Weighs In On AI In Cinema

India@2047 | 'Human Randomness Can't Be Replaced': Imtiaz Ali Weighs In On AI In Cinema

At the India@2047 Conclave in New Delhi, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali shared his views on AI in Bollywood, comparing it with past technological shifts and emphasising the irreplaceable role of human emotion.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Imtiaz Ali addressed AI's impact on future filmmaking.
  • He emphasized human creativity, chaos keep storytelling relevant.
  • Past tech fears never displaced creative professions, he noted.
  • Ali uses solo travels to inspire his film stories.

Imtiaz Ali sat down for an insightful conversation at the ABP Network’s India@2047 Conclave held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi with Megha Prasad and Dibang. During the session titled “Looking Back, Looking Ahead - India’s Kahani Culture”, he also spoke about AI in Films. The filmmaker said that there’s always going to be a difference between human level of chaos and AI-generated work and that the human mind will always make storytelling “relevant”. 

ALSO READ: India@2047 | 'Best Time To Make Love Stories': Says Imtiaz Ali On Rise Of Hyper-Masculine Films Like ‘Dhurandhar, Animal’

'Every New Technology Once Felt Like The End of Cinema'

Imtiaz Ali reflected on how fear has historically accompanied innovation in the creative world. From the arrival of television to the rise of VCRs and later the digital revolution in music, each wave once seemed like it could displace traditional artistry.

He pointed out that despite those concerns, creative professions have not disappeared. Instead, they have adapted and survived.

The filmmaker said, "There have been many challenges over the years, though perhaps on a smaller scale. When television arrived and VCRs became popular, people thought cinema would come to an end. When music went digital, many believed that composers would no longer be needed. But there is a reason why, even after these technologies emerged, we still have singers and performers. I feel there will always be a difference between machine learning and what a human being can do, the element of randomness, the chaos that exists in a person’s mind. That ordinariness, that chaos within the human brain, is what I believe will continue to preserve the human essence of storytelling."

ALSO READ: India@2047 | Imtiaz Ali On Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar’s Fallout Over Don 3, Calls It ‘Very Upsetting’

On Solo Travel And Creative Freedom

In a lighter moment during the conversation, Imtiaz Ali also spoke about his frequent solo travels, linking them indirectly to his work as a filmmaker. He described how his profession often blurs the line between work and exploration, allowing him to travel under the guise of filmmaking and later transform those experiences into stories.

"I am very fortunate to be a film director. I often go on solo trips. I tell people I’m travelling for work, and then I end up in Prague. But after that, I do have to do the work as well, I have to write the film’s story."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Imtiaz Ali's perspective on AI in films?

Imtiaz Ali believes there will always be a difference between human-level chaos and AI-generated work. He states that the human mind's element of randomness will keep storytelling relevant.

How does Imtiaz Ali view the historical impact of new technologies on creative fields?

He reflected that historically, innovations like television and digital music were feared to end traditional artistry. However, creative professions have consistently adapted and survived such challenges.

What role do solo travels play in Imtiaz Ali's work?

Imtiaz Ali frequently takes solo trips, often under the guise of filmmaking. He uses these travel experiences and the exploration they offer to inspire and write his film stories.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
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