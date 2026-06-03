Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Imtiaz Ali addressed AI's impact on future filmmaking.

He emphasized human creativity, chaos keep storytelling relevant.

Past tech fears never displaced creative professions, he noted.

Ali uses solo travels to inspire his film stories.

Imtiaz Ali sat down for an insightful conversation at the ABP Network’s India@2047 Conclave held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi with Megha Prasad and Dibang. During the session titled “Looking Back, Looking Ahead - India’s Kahani Culture”, he also spoke about AI in Films. The filmmaker said that there’s always going to be a difference between human level of chaos and AI-generated work and that the human mind will always make storytelling “relevant”.

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'Every New Technology Once Felt Like The End of Cinema'

Imtiaz Ali reflected on how fear has historically accompanied innovation in the creative world. From the arrival of television to the rise of VCRs and later the digital revolution in music, each wave once seemed like it could displace traditional artistry.

He pointed out that despite those concerns, creative professions have not disappeared. Instead, they have adapted and survived.

The filmmaker said, "There have been many challenges over the years, though perhaps on a smaller scale. When television arrived and VCRs became popular, people thought cinema would come to an end. When music went digital, many believed that composers would no longer be needed. But there is a reason why, even after these technologies emerged, we still have singers and performers. I feel there will always be a difference between machine learning and what a human being can do, the element of randomness, the chaos that exists in a person’s mind. That ordinariness, that chaos within the human brain, is what I believe will continue to preserve the human essence of storytelling."

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On Solo Travel And Creative Freedom

In a lighter moment during the conversation, Imtiaz Ali also spoke about his frequent solo travels, linking them indirectly to his work as a filmmaker. He described how his profession often blurs the line between work and exploration, allowing him to travel under the guise of filmmaking and later transform those experiences into stories.

"I am very fortunate to be a film director. I often go on solo trips. I tell people I’m travelling for work, and then I end up in Prague. But after that, I do have to do the work as well, I have to write the film’s story."