Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun Make Relationship Official On Instagram, Share Heartfelt Posts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun confirmed romance on Instagram.

Couple shared first public photos from Stagecoach Festival.

Sweeney and Braun posted sweet exchanges about their weekend.

Relationship rumors began June 2025, now appears serious.

After almost a year of dating, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have finally made their relationship Instagram official. The couple, who had been keeping things low-key, shared their first proper pictures together from the Stagecoach Music Festival 2026, making their romance public.

Sydney Sweeney Makes It Official

The Euphoria actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a series of photos and videos from the festival held in Indio, California. The pictures showed Sydney and Scooter enjoying their time together, as they were seen kissing, dancing and even singing karaoke. One of the videos also captured a fun moment where Sydney was sitting on Scooter’s shoulders while enjoying the music.

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She captioned the post, “cowboy kind of weekend.” The post quickly grabbed attention, with fans reacting to the couple finally going public with their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Scooter Braun Shares Pictures

Scooter Braun also shared a handful of photos and videos from the same festival on his Instagram handle. Sharing his excitement, he captioned the post, “Stagecoach delivered a lucky cowboy.”

Sydney reacted to his post with a playful comment, writing, “luckier cowgirl.” Their light-hearted exchange added to the buzz around their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Braun (@scooterbraun)

Their Relationship Timeline

Sydney and Scooter first sparked dating rumours in June 2025 when they were spotted together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice. Since then, the two have been seen together on multiple occasions, though they chose to keep their relationship private.

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According to reports, the couple is now going strong and is said to be in a serious and committed relationship. This marks Sydney’s first major relationship after she called off her engagement with Jonathan Davino in March 2025.

Scooter Braun, on the other hand, was previously married to Yael Cohen, and the former couple share three children.