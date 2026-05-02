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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesZayn Malik Cancels US Tour After Hospitalisation, Shares Health Update

Zayn Malik Cancels US Tour After Hospitalisation, Shares Health Update

Zayn Malik cancels US tour dates and reduces UK shows after hospitalisation. Singer shares health update and revised Konnakol tour schedule.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 May 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Zayn Malik cancels US and UK tour dates post-hospitalization.
  • Singer is recovering at home, focusing on regaining health.
  • Konnakol Tour sees reshuffles, with some dates added.
  • Malik thanks fans for support during his recovery.

In a sudden change of plans, Zayn Malik has cancelled several tour dates shortly after his latest album release. The move comes as the singer continues to recover following a recent hospitalisation.

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Zayn Malik Cancels US Tour Dates After Health Setback

The singer has officially scrapped all upcoming United States tour dates following a recent hospitalisation linked to an undisclosed illness. Alongside the US leg, several performances in the United Kingdom have also been dropped as he focuses on regaining full health.

The decision, reported by The Guardian, comes as Malik continues to recover at home. While no specific details about his condition have been made public, the move signals a cautious return rather than a rushed one.

Singer Shares Personal Health Update With Fans

(Image Source: Instagram/@zayn)
(Image Source: Instagram/@zayn)

Reaching out directly to his audience, Malik posted a heartfelt message on social media, acknowledging the overwhelming support he has received during this period.

"To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health. I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before."

Konnakol Tour Faces Major Changes

The Konnakol Tour, initially expected to be Malik’s most ambitious solo venture yet, has undergone a noticeable reshuffle. Several key stops, including shows in Dublin and Birmingham, have been removed from the schedule.

However, there’s a small silver lining for fans in the UK, a new date has been added in Manchester on 24 May. The revised tour will now begin at London’s The O2 Arena on 23 May.

Despite the cancellations, Malik isn’t stepping away entirely. Select international performances across Europe and beyond are still expected to go ahead, albeit with a tighter schedule.

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What Lies Ahead For Zayn Malik?

For now, the focus remains firmly on recovery. Tour refunds have been promised for cancelled US dates, while updated schedules are expected to guide fans on what’s still to come.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Zayn Malik cancelled tour dates?

Zayn Malik has cancelled several tour dates, including all US dates and some UK shows, to focus on his recovery following a recent hospitalization for an undisclosed illness.

Which tour dates have been cancelled?

All upcoming United States tour dates have been cancelled. Several performances in the United Kingdom, including shows in Dublin and Birmingham, have also been removed from the schedule.

What is the status of Zayn Malik's health?

Zayn Malik is currently recovering at home. He has stated he is doing well and will be better and stronger than before.

Are there any new tour dates?

Yes, a new date has been added in Manchester on May 24th. The revised Konnakol Tour will now begin at London's The O2 Arena on May 23rd.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Zayn Malik Hollywood News ENtertainment News Zayn Malik Hospitalisation
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