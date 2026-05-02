Dilip Joshi, known for playing Jethalal in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', recalled working with Rakesh Bedi.
'He Was Already A Big Star', Dilip Joshi Recalls Working With Dhurandhar Fame Rakesh Bedi
Dilip recalled working with Rakesh Bedi on Hum Sab Ek Hain, praising his humility despite being a big star. He also shared insights into the upcoming action film Dhurandhar.
- Dilip Joshi reminisces working with Rakesh Bedi.
- Joshi praises Bedi's humility and talent as a senior actor.
- Films focus on undercover agent's operations in Pakistan.
Television’s favourite actor Dilip Joshi, who is known for playing Jethalal in the show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, flipped pages from the past and recalled the days working with the “Dhurandhar” star Rakesh Bedi in the 1998 show “Hum Sab Ek Hain”.
While speaking to IANS about his friend Rakesh’s success as Jameel Jamaali from Aditya Dhar’s franchise “Dhurandhar”, Dilip said: “Today, the entire world appreciates his work, and I am too small to speak about Rakeshji.”
“He is such a senior actor and has been a part of the industry for many years. He is a very talented actor. He has always done good work and will continue to do so,” he added.
Dilip took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working with Rakesh in the 1998 situational comedy show Hum Sab Ek Hain, which revolves around a joint family with a backdrop of national integration.
“During Hum Sab Ek Hain, Rakesh ji was already a very big star, yet he was extremely humble. When we worked together in 1998, he never made anyone feel that he was such a legendary artist or such a big star. We were all quite new at the time, and we worked together like a team,” he added.
Talking about Dhurandhar, the films stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.
The film is a duology. The film’s first instalment was based on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.
It traces an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge traces the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats. The film's storyline draws loosely on several real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia.
(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Which popular television actor recalled working with Rakesh Bedi?
What was the name of the 1998 show Dilip Joshi and Rakesh Bedi worked on together?
Dilip Joshi and Rakesh Bedi worked together on the 1998 situational comedy show 'Hum Sab Ek Hain'.
What is Rakesh Bedi's role in the 'Dhurandhar' franchise?
Rakesh Bedi plays Jameel Jamaali in Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' franchise.
What is the storyline of the 'Dhurandhar' films?
The films follow an undercover Indian intelligence agent infiltrating Pakistan to dismantle a terror network and avenge attacks.