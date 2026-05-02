Karan Johar feels the sequel reflects current times, addressing the decline of print journalism and the rise of digital culture. He notes the film's strength lies in making audiences think about contemporary issues.
'Nostalgia Is Powerful', Karan Johar Reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2
Karan Johar shared his thoughts on The Devil Wears Prada 2, calling it a mix of nostalgia and reality. He said the sequel highlights fading charm of print journalism.
- Karan Johar praises
- Sequel explores print journalism's fading charm against digital.
- New film highlights corporate power over artistic vision.
- Johar revisits personal nostalgia with
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a Meryl Streep super fan, has talked about the sequel of “The Devil Wears Prada” and reflected how the first installment is steeped in personal nostalgia, while the follow-up resonates deeply with reality as it touches upon the fading charm of print journalism and the overwhelming surge of digital culture.
Karan, who went to the screening of the sequel to the 2006 film starring Anne Hathaway and Streep, shared a poster for the second installment and noted how nostalgia is powerful.
He wrote on Instagram: “Nostalgia is powerful…. It keeps the present hopeful … my memory of watching #devilwearsprada is embedded in my heart… I walked out more in love with Meryl Streep ( if that was possible) and understanding the pursuits of Miranda Priestly... even though she was a tough leader, even though she was aesthetically judgmental and raising an eyebrow elitist to a fault.”
Karan said he understood Miranda Priestly's pursuit of excellence and perfection.
“I wondered how I would feel revisiting Andy, Nigel, Emily and Miranda…. Right at the top, let me not compare the two films as the first has a massive heads up of cumulative nostalgia….”
Talking about part 2, he wrote: “This sequel speaks of our times, the ( sadly) emerging irrelevance of serous journalism (sic)… The digital overdrive Mania that is eating into the beauty of print… the powerlessness of the artistically powerful forces at the hands of corporations… the need for consolidations over ideations… all that in a Comedy? Yes… That’s the solid strength of Part 2 it makes u think of the travesty of our times.”
Speaking about the characters, he concluded: “Miranda is more vulnerable, Andy is more hopeful… Nigel is more amiable, and Emily is just wonderful! I ate my popcorn and sat back on my red hot seat and went back to my 33-year-old self who believed that visions can’t be replaced by vendors!!! That’s all…”
(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What does Karan Johar feel about the sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada'?
How does Karan Johar view the first 'The Devil Wears Prada' film?
Karan Johar views the first film as deeply personal and nostalgic. He was particularly impressed by Meryl Streep's portrayal of Miranda Priestly, admiring her pursuit of excellence.
What are the key themes of 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel according to Karan Johar?
The sequel addresses the fading charm of print journalism, the surge of digital culture, and the power of corporations over artistic vision. It also touches on the need for consolidation over ideation.
How have the characters evolved in the sequel of 'The Devil Wears Prada'?
In the sequel, Miranda is portrayed as more vulnerable, Andy is more hopeful, Nigel is more amiable, and Emily remains wonderful. Karan felt these changes resonated with the current times.