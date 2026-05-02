Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Poonam Dasgupta received explicit videos and images.

She reported the incident to Oshiwara Police.

Dasgupta believes the sender may be known to her.

The case is under investigation by authorities.

It started as just another evening at home, until a series of disturbing messages changed things. Actor Poonam Dasgupta has reportedly approached the police after receiving explicit videos and nude images from an unknown WhatsApp number.

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Complaint Filed After Disturbing Messages

According to the reports of Mid-Day, the incident occurred on April 27 at around 6:30 pm while Dasgupta was at home. The unexpected influx of obscene content left her alarmed, prompting her to preserve evidence in the form of screenshots before taking the matter further.

After discussing the situation with her husband, she formally lodged a complaint on April 29 at the Oshiwara Police Station. Authorities have since registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated an investigation to trace the sender.

Attempts To Identify The Sender

Before blocking the number, Dasgupta reportedly tried calling it, but there was no response. She then chose to block the contact and informed her family about the troubling development.

What has added another layer of concern, however, is her claim that some old photographs of hers were also circulated. According to her, these images are no longer publicly accessible, raising suspicions about the sender’s identity.

“Those pictures are not even on Google anymore. It makes me feel this could be someone known to me, trying to mentally harass me deliberately,” Dasgupta told Mid-Day.

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'I Have Never Experienced Something This Vulgar Before'

While public figures often deal with unsolicited messages, Dasgupta made it clear that this incident crossed a line.

“I have never experienced something this vulgar before,” she said. “I have blocked many numbers earlier for indecent messages, but this is the first time someone has sent such vulgar videos. I was stunned.”

Dasgupta, who began as a child artist in Bengali cinema, has worked across multiple film industries including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. She has also featured in television shows like Zee Horror Show and participated in stage productions, building a diverse body of work over the years.