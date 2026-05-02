Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Papi Gudia’ Actor Poonam Dasgupta Alleges Harassment Online, Files Police Complaint In Mumbai: Report

‘Papi Gudia’ Actor Poonam Dasgupta Alleges Harassment Online, Files Police Complaint In Mumbai: Report

Actress Poonam Dasgupta files police complaint after receiving explicit videos and images on WhatsApp. Mumbai police begin investigation.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 May 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Poonam Dasgupta received explicit videos and images.
  • She reported the incident to Oshiwara Police.
  • Dasgupta believes the sender may be known to her.
  • The case is under investigation by authorities.

It started as just another evening at home, until a series of disturbing messages changed things. Actor Poonam Dasgupta has reportedly approached the police after receiving explicit videos and nude images from an unknown WhatsApp number.

ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma Praises Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’, Calls Him ‘Shivaji Maharaj Reincarnated’

Complaint Filed After Disturbing Messages

According to the reports of Mid-Day, the incident occurred on April 27 at around 6:30 pm while Dasgupta was at home. The unexpected influx of obscene content left her alarmed, prompting her to preserve evidence in the form of screenshots before taking the matter further.

After discussing the situation with her husband, she formally lodged a complaint on April 29 at the Oshiwara Police Station. Authorities have since registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated an investigation to trace the sender.

Attempts To Identify The Sender

Before blocking the number, Dasgupta reportedly tried calling it, but there was no response. She then chose to block the contact and informed her family about the troubling development.

What has added another layer of concern, however, is her claim that some old photographs of hers were also circulated. According to her, these images are no longer publicly accessible, raising suspicions about the sender’s identity.

“Those pictures are not even on Google anymore. It makes me feel this could be someone known to me, trying to mentally harass me deliberately,” Dasgupta told Mid-Day.

ALSO READ: Years Later, Former ACP Calls Shah Rukh Khan's 2012 Wankhede Controversy A 'Miscommunication'

'I Have Never Experienced Something This Vulgar Before'

While public figures often deal with unsolicited messages, Dasgupta made it clear that this incident crossed a line.

“I have never experienced something this vulgar before,” she said. “I have blocked many numbers earlier for indecent messages, but this is the first time someone has sent such vulgar videos. I was stunned.”

Dasgupta, who began as a child artist in Bengali cinema, has worked across multiple film industries including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. She has also featured in television shows like Zee Horror Show and participated in stage productions, building a diverse body of work over the years.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to actor Poonam Dasgupta?

Poonam Dasgupta reportedly approached the police after receiving explicit videos and nude images from an unknown WhatsApp number.

When did the incident with Poonam Dasgupta occur?

The incident occurred on April 27 at around 6:30 pm while Dasgupta was at home. She lodged a formal complaint on April 29.

What action has been taken by the police?

The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and have initiated an investigation to trace the sender of the messages.

What specific concern does Poonam Dasgupta have about the sender?

Dasgupta suspects the sender might be someone known to her because some old, non-publicly accessible photos of hers were also circulated.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 May 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Celebrity News ENtertainment News CRime News Poonam Dasgupta
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Papi Gudia’ Actor Poonam Dasgupta Alleges Harassment Online, Files Police Complaint In Mumbai: Report
‘Papi Gudia’ Actor Poonam Dasgupta Alleges Harassment Online, Files Police Complaint In Mumbai: Report
Celebrities
'I Work 13-14 Hours A Day', Deepika Singh Reacts To Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Work Debate
'I Work 13-14 Hours A Day', Deepika Singh Reacts To Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Work Debate
Celebrities
Ram Gopal Varma Praises Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’, Calls Him ‘Shivaji Maharaj Reincarnated’
Ram Gopal Varma Praises Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’, Calls Him ‘Shivaji Maharaj Reincarnated’
Celebrities
'Ghar Barkat Aayi': Munawar Faruqui Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares Pictures
'Ghar Barkat Aayi': Munawar Faruqui Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares Pictures
Advertisement

Videos

Elections Update: Security Tightened in Bengal as Re-Polling Witnesses Protest Over Alleged Intimidation
Election: Re-Polling in Bengal’s 15 Booths Continues, Voter Turnout Strong Amid High Drama
SC hearing: Kapil Sibal Defends EC Circular in SC, Says No Challenge to Election Process
breaking: Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams TMC, Calls SC Decision a Setback; Questions Punjab Police Action
Bihar Mob Fury: Enraged Locals Thrash neighbor Following Attempted Sexual Assault at Wedding House
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget