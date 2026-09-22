Sonu Sood To Begin Relief Distribution For Bihar Flood Victims, Says ‘It Was My Duty To Come’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonu Sood will distribute flood relief materials in Bihar.

He noted severe Bihar flood crisis, urged wider public support.

Sood emphasized collective action, previously aiding Nepal flood victims.

Sonu Sood has stepped in to support people affected by the ongoing flood crisis in Bihar. He said that the relief material will be distributed in the state soon. Speaking about the situation, the actor talked about the severe difficulties faced by families whose homes have been submereged and called for wider support for those affected.

The Bihar flood situation has remained serious through September, with the Ganga and several other major rivers flowing at elevated levels and large numbers of people affected across multiple districts.

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Sonu Sood Speaks On Bihar Flood Relief

Speaking about his relief efforts, Sonu Sood said, "Due to the floods, Bihar is going through a very difficult time. I have previously delivered relief materials to Bihar from across the country. We will start distributing them from tomorrow morning... When the homes of the poor are submerged, it takes several generations to pull them out. I feel that the government should also step forward to set the lives of Bihar's people right..."

The actor also stressed that disaster relief shouldn't be left to a limited number of people. He said the scale of the crisis made it important for individuals to come forward and stand with affected communities.

He added, "I believe everyone should step forward and help. Whenever disaster strikes any state, whether it is Bihar, Nepal, Punjab, or anywhere else, everyone should come forward. When I saw the difficulties people in Bihar were facing due to floods, I felt it was my duty to come among them, meet them personally..."

Patna, Bihar: Actor Sonu Sood says, "I believe everyone should step forward and help. Whenever disaster strikes any state—whether it is Bihar, Nepal, Punjab, or anywhere else—everyone should come forward. When I saw the difficulties people in Bihar were facing due to floods, I… pic.twitter.com/Vj4wM4YDdK — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2026

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Actor Had Earlier Helped Flood Victims In Nepal

The actor had also travelled to Nepal earlier in September following devastating floods there. He reached Kathmandu with the Sood Charity Foundation team and carried relief supplies, including food and blankets, for affected communities.

During his Nepal visit, Sood spoke about helping survivors recover and rebuilding lives damaged by the disaster.