Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Qazi Touqeer staged a fake medical emergency for show entertainment.

Salman exposed the prank, leading to contestant Rhiti's confrontation.

Rhiti Tiwari verbally attacked Qazi for his insensitive prank.

Viewers largely criticized Rhiti's overreaction and abusive language.

Everyone has been talking about the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, which saw Salman Khan expose Qazi Touqeer’s prank. The prank - which was a medical emergency - left the contestants upset and turned the atmosphere inside the house tense. The reality show, now its third week, witnessed Qazi stage a medical emergency during one of the recent episodes.

Qazi had reportedly shouted that he needed urgent medical attention and medication for anxiety, prompting the makers to send a doctor into the house to examine him. However, to the viewers’ surprise, Qazi revealed to the doctor that he was perfectly fine and had staged the entire incident to “entertain the audience”.

While several contestants criticised him for the prank, Rhiti Tiwari also lashed out at Qazi and hurled abuses at him. Her reaction, however, did not go down well with a section of the audience. But before we take a look at how the internet reacted, let’s first take a closer look at the heated exchange between Qazi and Rhiti.

War Of Words Between Rhiti And Qazi

The drama unfolded after Salman Khan revealed that Qazi had staged a fake medical emergency inside the Bigg Boss house, leaving the contestants, fans and viewers worried. As the housemates reacted to the revelation, Rhiti also confronted Qazi, expressing her disgust over what she felt was an insensitive stunt. She returned to the conversation once again, telling him to change his status to “I am a fraudster baby.”

Rhiti went on to call him “disgusting”.

The contestants then discussed how Qazi had allegedly made light of people dealing with mental health issues by staging the medical emergency and sarcastically gave him a standing ovation for his performance.

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Addressing Rhiti, Qazi said, “I had done it in my limits. I didn’t abuse anyone. I was in my senses all the time.”

Rhiti hit back, “You don’t have to abuse anyone. Your behaviour was abusive…”

What followed was a heated war of words between the two. Qazi accused Rhiti of repeatedly abusing him and asked her to stop.

Rhiti denied abusing him, saying she had merely called him names, including “dhongi baba”, “fraudster”, “disgusting” and “yuck”.

Qazi continued to maintain that her remarks amounted to abuse and asked her to stop. Rhiti became visibly upset and told him, “Aap mujhe yaha baith kar sikhao bhi mat. Aap meri aankhon me bhi mat dekho. I don’t want you to look at me.”

Rhiti warned him against looking at her, adding that “things will get real” if he continued.

Qazi responded that he would not look at her and insisted that he had done nothing wrong to her.

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Rhiti then asked him to look away, while Qazi retorted that she should focus on herself. He then said, “Ok. Mute button,” which further angered Rhiti.

“Arey mute button kya karaega mera tu? Kaun hai tu? Tu hai kaun? Tu baat kisse kar raha hai? Tera mute button daba dongi main,” she fired back.

Qazi replied, “Chal daba na,” referring to the mute button.

Rhiti then lashed out, “Kaun hai tu, tu kisse baat kar raha hai? Tere baap ki naukar hoon? Kaun hoon main, tu kaun hai saale?” Other housemates, including Mary Kom, attempted to intervene and calm her down.

Qazi subsequently asked Rhiti not to bring his father into the argument, adding that he was not talking about her father, Manoj Tiwari.

“Don’t talk to me, don’t even look towards me, got it?” Rhiti warned him.

Qazi, meanwhile, remained composed and responded, “Okay. You’re a killer? You gonna kill or something? Who are you?” He further argued that nobody had the right to dictate where he should look.

How Did Internet Users React?

One comment read, “She definitely needs a mute button atp. Wtf happening in bigg boss.”

Another claimed, “Her father is insecure of Ravi Kishan and she’s for Qazi. Like father, l;ike daughter.”

“Why is Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari so arrogant and that too without any talent?” asked a third.

“He must be really ashamed right now. The language and expression shows the kind of person she is. This much outrage wasn’t required,” read a fourth comment.

A fifth posted, “Finally watched the episode. Man, what is wrong with this Rhiti? The way she behaved yesterday was absolutely disgusting!!”

Many even expressed that they want to apologise to Priyanka Jagga, with some even saying that they now respect Dolly Bindra more.