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English NewsNewsIndiaIndian Navy Rescues 20 Iranian Crew Members From Somali Pirates In After 48-Hour Op In Arabian Sea

Indian Navy Rescues 20 Iranian Crew Members From Somali Pirates In After 48-Hour Op In Arabian Sea

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Navy's swift response, operational readiness and ability to tackle maritime threats.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 06:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Somali pirates hijacked Iranian fishing vessel Azini on October 29.
  • Indian Navy launched 48-hour operation, rescuing all 20 crew.
  • Operation in Arabian Sea involved support from Indian Air Force.
  • Defence Minister praised Navy's swift response and operational readiness.

The Indian Navy on Monday rescued all 20 crew members of an Iranian fishing vessel that had been hijacked by Somali pirates, bringing a 48-hour-long operation to a successful conclusion. The vessel, named Azini, was seized by pirates on October 29, officials said.

The rescue operation was conducted in the Arabian Sea, approximately 3,000 km from Mumbai. The Navy coordinated the mission with support from the Indian Air Force to locate the vessel, intercept the pirates and secure the release of the crew.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Navy for its "meticulously coordinated operation", praising the forces for their swift response and operational readiness in tackling maritime threats.

Rajnath Singh Praises Navy's Swift Response

In a post on X, Singh said the successful rescue demonstrated the Navy's ability to respond decisively to threats across the region.

"The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly-armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy’s high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region," he wrote.

The Defence Minister also commended the personnel involved in the mission, saying their actions had once again demonstrated India's commitment to protecting lives and maintaining security across the Indian Ocean Region.

"Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India’s ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region," Singh said.

Iranian Fishing Vessel Was Hijacked Off Somalia

According to a report by the Associated Press on Sunday, the Azini was hijacked off the northeastern coast of Somalia, between the coastal towns of Bandar Bayla and Hafun.

The Indian Navy's 48-hour operation culminated in the safe release of all 20 crew members and the vessel from the armed pirates.

The Indian Navy has maintained a continuous anti-piracy presence in the Gulf of Aden since October 23, 2008. At any given time, at least one Indian warship has been deployed in the region to conduct round-the-clock patrols.

These deployments aim to protect India's maritime trade, reassure the seafaring community and deter piracy in the strategically important waters.

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent maritime incident involved the Indian Navy?

The Indian Navy rescued 20 crew members of an Iranian fishing vessel, the Azini, after it was hijacked by Somali pirates. The successful operation lasted 48 hours.

When and where was the Iranian vessel Azini hijacked?

The vessel Azini was seized by Somali pirates on October 29. It was hijacked off the northeastern coast of Somalia, between the coastal towns of Bandar Bayla and Hafun.

Where did the rescue operation occur and which forces participated?

The rescue operation was conducted in the Arabian Sea, approximately 3,000 km from Mumbai. The Indian Navy led the mission with support from the Indian Air Force.

What is the Indian Navy's long-term involvement in anti-piracy efforts?

The Indian Navy has maintained a continuous anti-piracy presence in the Gulf of Aden since October 23, 2008. This aims to protect maritime trade and deter piracy in the region.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 06:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arabian Sea Indian Navy Pirates
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