Suneha Pandit, the sister-in-law of alleged mastermind Anil Pandit, was arrested in Karnal, Haryana. She is accused of helping finance the attack.
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Anil Pandit's Sister-In-Law Suneha Pandit Arrested In Haryana; Police Trace Money Trail
Mumbai Crime Branch arrests Suneha Pandit, the 13th accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case, as investigators trace the alleged money trail.
- Suneha Pandit arrested for allegedly financing Tiger Shroff attack.
- She allegedly transferred funds for attack through multiple bank accounts.
- Mastermind Anil Pandit remains absconding; 13 total arrests made.
- October 18 firing injured actor's driver and a bystander.
The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Suneha Pandit, the sister-in-law of alleged mastermind Anil Pandit, in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff's car. She was apprehended in Karnal, Haryana, for allegedly helping finance the attack on Anil Pandit's instructions. Investigators are now tracing the money trail as the search for the absconding gang leader continues.
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Suneha Pandit Allegedly Helped Fund Attack
According to the investigation, Suneha allegedly transferred money through several bank accounts to support the attack, including payments to accused Amar Mundelia. The Crime Branch is examining these transactions and is expected to seek her remand before the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court.
Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Suneha Pandit, sister-in-law of main conspirator and gang leader Anil Pandit, from Karnal, Haryana, in the Tiger Shroff firing case. She allegedly helped fund the attack on Anil Pandit's instructions by transferring money through bank accounts, including to accused Amar Mundelia. The Crime Branch is investigating the money trail and will seek her remand before the MCOCA court. Anil Pandit, also wanted in the case, remains absconding, and a search is underway.— IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2026
An earlier probe revealed that Anil Pandit allegedly used 25 to 30 bank accounts and multiple digital payment channels to conceal the money trail. Amar Mundelia is accused of transferring Rs 25,000 to purchase the motorcycle allegedly used in the shooting. He was arrested in Haryana and remanded to police custody until November 6, Mumbai Police said.
Mumbai Crime Branch investigation into the Tiger Shroff firing case revealed that alleged mastermind Anil Pandit used 25-30 bank accounts and multiple digital payment channels to conceal the financial trail. Accused Amar Mundeliya allegedly transferred Rs 25,000 for purchasing the motorcycle used in the attack. He was arrested in Haryana and remanded to police custody until November 6: Mumbai Police— IANS (@ians_india) October 31, 2026
Anil Pandit, who is alleged to have masterminded the attack, remains absconding. Police are continuing their search for him.
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13 Arrested In Tiger Shroff Firing Case
With Suneha's arrest, the total number of people held in connection with the case has reached 13. The arrests include the alleged shooters and three women.
The incident took place on October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area, when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football ground. The 36-year-old Baaghi actor escaped largely unhurt, but his car driver and a bystander, who was a vlogger, sustained injuries in the firing.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was recently arrested in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff's car?
What role did Suneha Pandit allegedly play in the firing incident?
Suneha Pandit allegedly helped finance the attack by transferring money through various bank accounts. This included payments to accused Amar Mundelia.
How many individuals have been arrested in total regarding the Tiger Shroff firing case?
With Suneha Pandit's arrest, the total number of people held in connection with the case has reached 13. This includes alleged shooters and three women.
When and where did the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff take place?
The incident occurred on October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area. Tiger Shroff was leaving a football ground at the time.
What is the current status of Anil Pandit, the alleged mastermind of the attack?
Anil Pandit, who is alleged to have masterminded the attack, remains absconding. Police are continuing their search for him.