Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suneha Pandit arrested for allegedly financing Tiger Shroff attack.

She allegedly transferred funds for attack through multiple bank accounts.

Mastermind Anil Pandit remains absconding; 13 total arrests made.

October 18 firing injured actor's driver and a bystander.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Suneha Pandit, the sister-in-law of alleged mastermind Anil Pandit, in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff's car. She was apprehended in Karnal, Haryana, for allegedly helping finance the attack on Anil Pandit's instructions. Investigators are now tracing the money trail as the search for the absconding gang leader continues.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi Meet Amit Shah, Raise Concerns Over AI Deepakes

Suneha Pandit Allegedly Helped Fund Attack

According to the investigation, Suneha allegedly transferred money through several bank accounts to support the attack, including payments to accused Amar Mundelia. The Crime Branch is examining these transactions and is expected to seek her remand before the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court.

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Suneha Pandit, sister-in-law of main conspirator and gang leader Anil Pandit, from Karnal, Haryana, in the Tiger Shroff firing case. She allegedly helped fund the attack on Anil Pandit's instructions by transferring money through bank accounts, including to accused Amar Mundelia. The Crime Branch is investigating the money trail and will seek her remand before the MCOCA court. Anil Pandit, also wanted in the case, remains absconding, and a search is underway. — IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2026

An earlier probe revealed that Anil Pandit allegedly used 25 to 30 bank accounts and multiple digital payment channels to conceal the money trail. Amar Mundelia is accused of transferring Rs 25,000 to purchase the motorcycle allegedly used in the shooting. He was arrested in Haryana and remanded to police custody until November 6, Mumbai Police said.

Mumbai Crime Branch investigation into the Tiger Shroff firing case revealed that alleged mastermind Anil Pandit used 25-30 bank accounts and multiple digital payment channels to conceal the financial trail. Accused Amar Mundeliya allegedly transferred Rs 25,000 for purchasing the motorcycle used in the attack. He was arrested in Haryana and remanded to police custody until November 6: Mumbai Police — IANS (@ians_india) October 31, 2026

Anil Pandit, who is alleged to have masterminded the attack, remains absconding. Police are continuing their search for him.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Accuses Family Of Harassment, Says They Made Her Feel Like A ‘Slave’

13 Arrested In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

With Suneha's arrest, the total number of people held in connection with the case has reached 13. The arrests include the alleged shooters and three women.

The incident took place on October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area, when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football ground. The 36-year-old Baaghi actor escaped largely unhurt, but his car driver and a bystander, who was a vlogger, sustained injuries in the firing.