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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Sargun Mehta, Rhiti Tiwari And Others Make Stylish Appearances Across Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Sargun Mehta, Rhiti Tiwari And Others Make Stylish Appearances Across Mumbai

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta were spotted at Mumbai Airport, while Jasmin Bhasin, Deepti Sadhwani, Rhiti Tiwari and Amitabh Bachchan grabbed attention with their latest appearances.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta were spotted at Mumbai Airport, while Jasmin Bhasin, Deepti Sadhwani, Rhiti Tiwari and Amitabh Bachchan grabbed attention with their latest appearances.

Celeb Spotted | Red-Hot Rhiti Tiwari to Deepti Sadhwani's Sequin Saree Gown, see who wore what.

1/5
Deepti Sadhwani was spotted at an event in Mumbai. She is wearing a striking olive green pre-draped saree gown featuring intricate hand-embroidered sequin details and a sheer long sleeve.
Deepti Sadhwani was spotted at an event in Mumbai. She is wearing a striking olive green pre-draped saree gown featuring intricate hand-embroidered sequin details and a sheer long sleeve.
2/5
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta were spotted at the Mumbai Airport. Ravi is wearing a dark blue t-shirt and sunglasses, while Sargun wears a white polo-neck knit sweater and jeans.
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta were spotted at the Mumbai Airport. Ravi is wearing a dark blue t-shirt and sunglasses, while Sargun wears a white polo-neck knit sweater and jeans.
3/5
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted outside the Kromakay Salon in Juhu, Mumbai. She is wearing a casual black cap-sleeve top paired with black bottoms and oversized square dark sunglasses.
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted outside the Kromakay Salon in Juhu, Mumbai. She is wearing a casual black cap-sleeve top paired with black bottoms and oversized square dark sunglasses.
4/5
Amitabh Bachchan was spotted greeting fans outside his residence, Jalsa, in Mumbai. He is wearing a distinctive red jacket with a colorful print, black sleeves, a black beanie, and glasses.
Amitabh Bachchan was spotted greeting fans outside his residence, Jalsa, in Mumbai. He is wearing a distinctive red jacket with a colorful print, black sleeves, a black beanie, and glasses.
5/5
Rhiti Tiwari was spotted at an event in Mumbai. She is wearing a vibrant red halter-neck ruched gown adorned with central button embellishments and gold bangles.
Rhiti Tiwari was spotted at an event in Mumbai. She is wearing a vibrant red halter-neck ruched gown adorned with central button embellishments and gold bangles.
Published at : 01 Nov 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrity Fashion Celebrity Airport Looks Celeb Spotted Bollywood Celebrities Spotted Mumbai Celebrity Spottings

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