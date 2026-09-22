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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShah Rukh Khan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Gauri, Suhana Ahead Of 'King' Release: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Gauri, Suhana Ahead Of 'King' Release: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan visited Lalbaugcha Raja with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan as he seeks blessings ahead of King’s December 24 release.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 06:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shah Rukh Khan visited Lalbaugcha Raja with Gauri, Suhana.
  • Khan shared home Ganpati celebrations during an #AskSRK session.
  • SRK confirmed 'King' film release on December 24, 2026.
  • Khan humorously described his 'King-like' morning coffee habit.

Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday to seek Lord Ganpati’s blessings. The Bollywood superstar, who is preparing for the release of his upcoming film King, arrived at the famous pandal with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani.

The family’s appearance drew attention as SRK and Gauri took part in the festive visit. Their sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan were not seen accompanying them.

While Shah Rukh chose blue ethnic wear for the occasion, Gauri was dressed in yellow traditional attire and Suhana opted for a green outfit.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun, Atlee's 'Raaka' Creates Guinness World Record As 37 Performers Are Motion-Captured Together

SRK Shares Details Of His Ganpati Celebrations

Shah Rukh also opened up about how his family celebrates Ganpati during his latest #AskSRK session on social media. Describing the occasion as a simple family gathering, he said, “Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time”.

The actor’s comments offered a glimpse into the celebrations at home, where prayers are followed by time spent with family and friends.

Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' Release Date

Meanwhile, attention remains firmly on King, which features a major ensemble cast. During the same social media interaction, SRK confirmed that the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

When a user asked him, “Trailer he dikha do abhi”, Shah Rukh replied, “Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein.... film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro”.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and Arshad Warsi in key roles. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

ALSO READ: 'Never Slept With Him': Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Claims She Turned Down Salman Khan

SRK Reveals His Most ‘King-Like’ Real-Life Habit

The superstar also answered a playful question about what gives him “Kingly feelings” in everyday life.

A user asked, “Be honest, what’s the most KING-like thing you do in real life? #AskSRK @iamsrk”.

Sharing a humorous detail about his morning routine, SRK said, “Have three cups of coffee in bed before anybody can speak with me even if I am late for work!! Then of course on sets get shouted at for being late and have no Kingly feelings left”.

For now, fans have both a festive glimpse of the actor and a confirmed date to look forward to as King heads towards its December 24, 2026 release.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Shah Rukh Khan visit Lalbaugcha Raja with?

Shah Rukh Khan visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and manager Pooja Dadlani. His sons Aryan and AbRam Khan were not present.

When will Shah Rukh Khan's film 'King' be released?

Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that his upcoming film 'King' is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026. He shared this detail during an #AskSRK session.

How does Shah Rukh Khan's family celebrate Ganpati at home?

Shah Rukh Khan shared that his wife performs the Aarti and prayers, followed by the Visarjan. It's a simple, fun family time where kids and friends gather.

Who is directing Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King'?

The film 'King' is directed by Siddharth Anand. It features a major ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 06:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video SRK Suhana Khan Gauri Khan Lalbaugcha Raja Mumbai News SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK + KING Ganesh Chaturthi 2026
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