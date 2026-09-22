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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAllu Arjun, Atlee's 'Raaka' Creates Guinness World Record As 37 Performers Are Motion-Captured Together

Allu Arjun, Atlee's 'Raaka' Creates Guinness World Record As 37 Performers Are Motion-Captured Together

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Raaka has entered the Guinness World Records after 37 performers were motion-captured simultaneously in real time.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 06:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Allu Arjun, Atlee's film 'Raaka' set a Guinness World Record.
  • Thirty-seven performers were motion-captured simultaneously for the film.
  • Sun Pictures, actors announced feat, sharing behind-the-scenes video.

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka has achieved a major milestone, securing a Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”. The record was created after 37 performers were captured simultaneously on Monday, marking a notable achievement for the film’s production team.

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'Raaka' Enters Guinness World Records

Sun Pictures, the production house behind Raaka, announced the feat on X, sharing pictures of Atlee and Allu Arjun holding the Guinness World Records certificate at the film’s stage.

The production banner wrote, "HISTORY MADE. A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the 'Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time', with 37 performers captured simultaneously! Allu Arjun and Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate, marking this historic achievement."

The announcement was followed by a reaction from Allu Arjun, who described the recognition as a special moment for the team. He thanked Guinness World Records for formally acknowledging the achievement and shared his excitement about what lies ahead.

The actor wrote on X, "Feeling truly humbled by this moment. #raaka achieving a guinness world record is something very special. So excited for what’s ahead! Atlee garu, this one is special."

Behind-The-Scenes Video Reveals Motion-Capture Sequence

The makers also gave audiences a closer look at how the record-setting sequence was created. Earlier on Monday, Sun Pictures released a behind-the-scenes video featuring the motion-capture process, including footage of all 37 performers being recorded together in real time.

The clip was shared by the production house on its Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of the work that went into the sequence.

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Allu Arjun And Atlee Team Up For 'Raaka'

Produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka brings Allu Arjun and Atlee together for the first time. Deepika Padukone is also part of the cast in a key role.

Allu Arjun’s previous release was Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. Released in 2024, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which also performed well in theatres.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What Guinness World Record did the film Raaka achieve?

Raaka set a Guinness World Record for the 'Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time.' This record was achieved by simultaneously capturing 37 performers.

Who are the key figures involved in the film Raaka?

Raaka brings together Allu Arjun and Atlee for the first time. Deepika Padukone is also part of the cast in a key role, and Sun Pictures is the production house.

How did the makers of Raaka showcase the record-breaking motion-capture sequence?

Sun Pictures released a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram showcasing the motion-capture process. The clip offered a glimpse of all 37 performers being recorded together in real-time.

How did Allu Arjun react to Raaka's Guinness World Record achievement?

Allu Arjun described the recognition as a 'special moment' for the team. He expressed feeling humbled and excited about what lies ahead for the film.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 06:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Allu Arjun Atlee Raaka Raaka Guinness World Record
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