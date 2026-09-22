Raaka set a Guinness World Record for the 'Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time.' This record was achieved by simultaneously capturing 37 performers.
Allu Arjun, Atlee's 'Raaka' Creates Guinness World Record As 37 Performers Are Motion-Captured Together
Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Raaka has entered the Guinness World Records after 37 performers were motion-captured simultaneously in real time.
- Allu Arjun, Atlee's film 'Raaka' set a Guinness World Record.
- Thirty-seven performers were motion-captured simultaneously for the film.
- Sun Pictures, actors announced feat, sharing behind-the-scenes video.
Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka has achieved a major milestone, securing a Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”. The record was created after 37 performers were captured simultaneously on Monday, marking a notable achievement for the film’s production team.
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'Raaka' Enters Guinness World Records
Sun Pictures, the production house behind Raaka, announced the feat on X, sharing pictures of Atlee and Allu Arjun holding the Guinness World Records certificate at the film’s stage.
The production banner wrote, "HISTORY MADE. A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the 'Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time', with 37 performers captured simultaneously! Allu Arjun and Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate, marking this historic achievement."
HISTORY MADE 🏆 A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! 🌎#Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers captured simultaneously!— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 21, 2026
Mr. Allu Arjun and Mr. Atlee received the Guinness World Records… pic.twitter.com/BuozZNET6K
The announcement was followed by a reaction from Allu Arjun, who described the recognition as a special moment for the team. He thanked Guinness World Records for formally acknowledging the achievement and shared his excitement about what lies ahead.
The actor wrote on X, "Feeling truly humbled by this moment. #raaka achieving a guinness world record is something very special. So excited for what’s ahead! Atlee garu, this one is special."
FEELING TRULY HUMBLED BY THIS MOMENT. #RAAKA ACHIEVING A GUINNESS WORLD RECORD IS SOMETHING VERY SPECIAL.— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 21, 2026
SO EXCITED FOR WHAT’S AHEAD!
ATLEE GARU, THIS ONE IS SPECIAL. 🖤#RaakaGuinnessWorldRecord @Atlee_dir @sunpictures @GWR pic.twitter.com/RJdr7cjcRV
Behind-The-Scenes Video Reveals Motion-Capture Sequence
The makers also gave audiences a closer look at how the record-setting sequence was created. Earlier on Monday, Sun Pictures released a behind-the-scenes video featuring the motion-capture process, including footage of all 37 performers being recorded together in real time.
The clip was shared by the production house on its Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of the work that went into the sequence.
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Allu Arjun And Atlee Team Up For 'Raaka'
Produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka brings Allu Arjun and Atlee together for the first time. Deepika Padukone is also part of the cast in a key role.
Allu Arjun’s previous release was Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. Released in 2024, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.
Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which also performed well in theatres.
(With inputs from ANI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What Guinness World Record did the film Raaka achieve?
Who are the key figures involved in the film Raaka?
Raaka brings together Allu Arjun and Atlee for the first time. Deepika Padukone is also part of the cast in a key role, and Sun Pictures is the production house.
How did the makers of Raaka showcase the record-breaking motion-capture sequence?
Sun Pictures released a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram showcasing the motion-capture process. The clip offered a glimpse of all 37 performers being recorded together in real-time.
How did Allu Arjun react to Raaka's Guinness World Record achievement?
Allu Arjun described the recognition as a 'special moment' for the team. He expressed feeling humbled and excited about what lies ahead for the film.