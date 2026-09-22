Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Allu Arjun, Atlee's film 'Raaka' set a Guinness World Record.

Thirty-seven performers were motion-captured simultaneously for the film.

Sun Pictures, actors announced feat, sharing behind-the-scenes video.

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka has achieved a major milestone, securing a Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”. The record was created after 37 performers were captured simultaneously on Monday, marking a notable achievement for the film’s production team.

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'Raaka' Enters Guinness World Records

Sun Pictures, the production house behind Raaka, announced the feat on X, sharing pictures of Atlee and Allu Arjun holding the Guinness World Records certificate at the film’s stage.

The production banner wrote, "HISTORY MADE. A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the 'Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time', with 37 performers captured simultaneously! Allu Arjun and Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate, marking this historic achievement."

HISTORY MADE 🏆 A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! 🌎#Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers captured simultaneously!

Mr. Allu Arjun and Mr. Atlee received the Guinness World Records… pic.twitter.com/BuozZNET6K — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 21, 2026

The announcement was followed by a reaction from Allu Arjun, who described the recognition as a special moment for the team. He thanked Guinness World Records for formally acknowledging the achievement and shared his excitement about what lies ahead.

The actor wrote on X, "Feeling truly humbled by this moment. #raaka achieving a guinness world record is something very special. So excited for what’s ahead! Atlee garu, this one is special."

FEELING TRULY HUMBLED BY THIS MOMENT. #RAAKA ACHIEVING A GUINNESS WORLD RECORD IS SOMETHING VERY SPECIAL.

SO EXCITED FOR WHAT’S AHEAD!

ATLEE GARU, THIS ONE IS SPECIAL. 🖤#RaakaGuinnessWorldRecord @Atlee_dir @sunpictures @GWR pic.twitter.com/RJdr7cjcRV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 21, 2026

Behind-The-Scenes Video Reveals Motion-Capture Sequence

The makers also gave audiences a closer look at how the record-setting sequence was created. Earlier on Monday, Sun Pictures released a behind-the-scenes video featuring the motion-capture process, including footage of all 37 performers being recorded together in real time.

The clip was shared by the production house on its Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of the work that went into the sequence.

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Allu Arjun And Atlee Team Up For 'Raaka'

Produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka brings Allu Arjun and Atlee together for the first time. Deepika Padukone is also part of the cast in a key role.

Allu Arjun’s previous release was Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. Released in 2024, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which also performed well in theatres.

(With inputs from ANI)