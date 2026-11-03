ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsHealthNew York Reports First Measles-Related Child Death In 30 Years Amid Ongoing Outbreak

New York Reports First Measles-Related Child Death In 30 Years Amid Ongoing Outbreak

New York reports its first measles-related child death in over 30 years as an outbreak spreads across the state and neighbouring regions. Know the symptoms and complications.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New York reports first child measles death in decades.
  • The death occurred amidst a declared state of emergency.
  • Highly contagious measles can cause severe complications, like pneumonia.

New York health officials have confirmed the death of a child linked to an ongoing measles outbreak, marking the state's first known measles-associated fatality in more than three decades. The child, from Lewis County, died as infections continue to raise concerns across New York and neighbouring states. The development comes a month after Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency in response to the outbreak.

ALSO READ: WHO Report Flags Healthcare Inequality In Bangladesh, Millions Struggle To Afford Treatment

New York Confirms First Measles-Related Death In Three Decades

The New York State Department of Health and Lewis County Public Health announced the death in a joint statement on Monday. Expressing their grief, the authorities said, "We are deeply saddened by the death of a child in Lewis County associated with the ongoing measles outbreak," according to ABC News.

They also extended their condolences to the family and requested that their privacy be respected during this difficult period.

Governor Kathy Hochul also expressed her sorrow over the incident.

She wrote, "I’m heartbroken to learn that a child in Lewis County has died from measles. My heart goes out to their family and everyone who knew and loved them."

https://news.abplive.com/lifestyle/ladakh-s-saffron-experiment-blooms-in-record-30-days-raises-hopes-for-large-scale-farming-1874365

Calling the death a devastating development, she added, "This is New York’s first measles-related death in 30 years, a devastating reminder of what’s at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable diseases."

ALO READ: Why Do You Feel Sleepy After Eating? 4 Reasons Behind Post-Meal Lethargy

Measles Symptoms And Serious Health Complications

Measles is a contagious viral infection that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after the person has left the area.

The initial symptoms commonly include a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Small white spots, known as Koplik spots, can also develop inside the mouth before a characteristic rash appears on the face and gradually spreads across the body.

Although many people recover from the infection, measles can sometimes cause severe complications. These include pneumonia and encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain. In serious cases, complications can require hospital treatment and may prove fatal.

Young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to severe illness.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has New York recently reported a measles-related death?

Yes, New York confirmed its first measles-associated fatality in over three decades. A child from Lewis County died amidst an ongoing outbreak, raising concerns across the state.

What led to New York's state disaster emergency regarding measles?

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency a month prior to the recent death due to the ongoing measles outbreak. This reflects growing concerns across New York and neighboring states.

How does measles spread?

Measles is a contagious viral infection spreading through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours.

What are the initial symptoms of measles?

Common initial symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Small white spots (Koplik spots) develop in the mouth before a characteristic body rash appears.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Nov 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
New York Measles Outbreak United States News Health News Measles Symptoms
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Doc Talk | Typing All Day And Waking Up With Numb Hands? Know The Possible Cause
Doc Talk | Typing All Day And Waking Up With Numb Hands? Know The Possible Cause
Health
WHO Report Flags Healthcare Inequality In Bangladesh, Millions Struggle To Afford Treatment
WHO Report Flags Healthcare Inequality In Bangladesh, Millions Struggle To Afford Treatment
Health
Doc Talk | Delhi Air Pollution: What Happens To Your Lungs When You Work Out Outside?
Doc Talk | Delhi Air Pollution: What Happens To Your Lungs When You Work Out Outside?
Health
Why Do You Feel Sleepy After Eating? 4 Reasons Behind Post-Meal Lethargy
Why Do You Feel Sleepy After Eating? 4 Reasons Behind Post-Meal Lethargy
Advertisement

Videos

Political Shake-Up: Three AAP MLAs Join BJP Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections
Political Offensive: BJP Launches Coordinated Attack on Congress and Opposition Across Several Cities
Party Revolt: National Conference Faces Dissent as 18 MLAs Reportedly Seek Meeting With Farooq Abdullah
Election Controversy: Maulana Jarjis Ansari’s Remarks on UP Muslims and Palestine Spark Political Row
Religious Controversy: Dhirendra Shastri Faces Backlash Over Remarks on Lord Krishna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget