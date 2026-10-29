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Karwa Chauth 2026 Celebrations: Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Basra, Sunita Kapoor And Others Serve Festive Looks
Celebrities including Sunita Kapoor, Geeta Basra and Tahira Kashyap arrived at Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai residence in vibrant traditional outfits for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Karwa Chauth 2026 Celebrations: Geeta Basra, Shilpa Shetty and others turn heads in traditional outfits.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
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Karwa Chauth 2026 Celebrations: Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Basra, Sunita Kapoor And Others Serve Festive Looks
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