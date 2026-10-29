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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesKarwa Chauth 2026 Celebrations: Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Basra, Sunita Kapoor And Others Serve Festive Looks

Karwa Chauth 2026 Celebrations: Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Basra, Sunita Kapoor And Others Serve Festive Looks

Celebrities including Sunita Kapoor, Geeta Basra and Tahira Kashyap arrived at Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai residence in vibrant traditional outfits for Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
Celebrities including Sunita Kapoor, Geeta Basra and Tahira Kashyap arrived at Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai residence in vibrant traditional outfits for Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Celebrations: Geeta Basra, Shilpa Shetty and others turn heads in traditional outfits.

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Shilpa Shetty is wearing a pink and white ombre saree paired with an embroidered green blouse and heavy traditional jewelry. She was spotted at Anil Kapoor's house in Mumbai for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Shilpa Shetty is wearing a pink and white ombre saree paired with an embroidered green blouse and heavy traditional jewelry. She was spotted at Anil Kapoor's house in Mumbai for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
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Ayesha Khan is wearing a vibrant red saree with an intricately embroidered blouse and gold jewelry. She was spotted attending The Word Diwali Party in Mumbai.
Ayesha Khan is wearing a vibrant red saree with an intricately embroidered blouse and gold jewelry. She was spotted attending The Word Diwali Party in Mumbai.
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Shashank Khaitan's wife, Nalini Datta Khaitan is wearing a bright peach-orange embroidered kurta set with a yellow dupatta and carrying a festive red thali cover. She was spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor's house in Mumbai for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Shashank Khaitan's wife, Nalini Datta Khaitan is wearing a bright peach-orange embroidered kurta set with a yellow dupatta and carrying a festive red thali cover. She was spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor's house in Mumbai for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
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Sunita Kapoor (right), wife of Anil Kapoor, pictured with family friend Reema Jain (left). Sunita is wearing a vibrant golden-yellow embroidered traditional suit with statement glasses, spotted at her home for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Sunita Kapoor (right), wife of Anil Kapoor, pictured with family friend Reema Jain (left). Sunita is wearing a vibrant golden-yellow embroidered traditional suit with statement glasses, spotted at her home for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
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Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal is wearing a dark pink embroidered anarkali kurta paired with a red bandhani dupatta, statement jewelry, and carrying a decorative thali. She was spotted at Anil Kapoor's house for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal is wearing a dark pink embroidered anarkali kurta paired with a red bandhani dupatta, statement jewelry, and carrying a decorative thali. She was spotted at Anil Kapoor's house for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
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Geeta Basra (wife of cricketer Harbhajan Singh) is wearing a bright pink embroidered sharara suit with a matching dupatta, carrying a traditional puja thali. She was spotted at Anil Kapoor's house for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Geeta Basra (wife of cricketer Harbhajan Singh) is wearing a bright pink embroidered sharara suit with a matching dupatta, carrying a traditional puja thali. She was spotted at Anil Kapoor's house for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
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Krishika Lulla, Bollywood producer and wife of Sunil Lulla. She is wearing a maroon embroidered caped jacket over a matching choli, holding a traditional puja thali. She was spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor's house for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Krishika Lulla, Bollywood producer and wife of Sunil Lulla. She is wearing a maroon embroidered caped jacket over a matching choli, holding a traditional puja thali. She was spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor's house for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
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Tahira Kashyap was spotted at Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai residence for Karwa Chauth. She is wearing a vibrant red saree featuring an embellished border paired with a heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse.
Tahira Kashyap was spotted at Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai residence for Karwa Chauth. She is wearing a vibrant red saree featuring an embellished border paired with a heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse.
Published at : 29 Oct 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shetty Karwa Chauth Celebrations Celeb Spotted Celebrity Spottings Mumbai Anil Kapoor House

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