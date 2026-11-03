Anurag Kashyap Faces Bailable Warrant For Skipping Surat Court Hearing In Brahmin Remarks Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anurag Kashyap made objectionable remarks targeting the Brahmin community.

Surat court issued bailable warrant for Kashyap's non-appearance.

Case registered for his social media comments in 2025.

Kashyap later apologized for his abusive language online.

Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap has been issued a bailable warrant by a Surat court after he failed to appear in a case linked to his alleged objectionable remarks about the Brahmin community on social media in 2025. The court issued the warrant on Monday and scheduled the next hearing for December 24.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate JV Chauhan passed the order after Kashyap, 54, did not respond to repeated summonses, including a public notice published in a newspaper. The case stems from a complaint over a post he shared on X on April 16, 2025.

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Why Has Surat Court Issued A Warrant Against Anurag Kashyap?

Lawyer Kamlesh Raval, who advises the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), had approached the court seeking action against Kashyap over his social media remarks. In May, the court directed that a case be registered under Sections 192 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 352(2), as cited in the complaint.

Raval said Kashyap had failed to appear despite the court issuing summonses and later directing that a public summons be published in a newspaper. According to the lawyer, the notice was carried in a prominent newspaper's Mumbai edition, but the filmmaker still did not attend the proceedings.

"We initially filed an application and requested his presence (in court) for verification, but he failed to appear. The trial court subsequently initiated proceedings against him. A summons was then issued, yet he did not show up. The court directed that a public summons be published in a newspaper. We arranged for this to be printed in a prominent newspaper (in its Mumbai edition), but he still failed to appear," Raval said.

A bailable warrant allows an accused person to secure release by furnishing the bail amount or complying with the conditions specified by the court.

What Did Anurag Kashyap Say About The Brahmin Community?

The complaint concerns a post Kashyap allegedly shared on X on April 16, 2025. The petitioner claimed that the filmmaker made an objectionable remark targeting the Brahmin community. According to the plea, when a person named Aaditya objected to the post, Kashyap responded angrily and questioned him, asking, "what have you achieved by being a Brahmin?"

Raval alleged that the remarks insulted the entire community and could encourage hostility between religious and caste groups. The petition also argued that Kashyap's public profile as an actor, director and producer meant his comments could influence people across age groups.

The post followed objections raised by Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj and Vipra Sena to certain portions of the Hindi film Phule after its trailer was released.

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Anurag Kashyap Apologised In April 2025

The controversy prompted Kashyap to issue an apology to the Brahmin community days after his remarks sparked criticism. In a statement shared on Instagram in April 2025, he acknowledged using abusive language while responding to someone in anger.

“I sincerely apologize to this community to whom I did not want to say this, but wrote it in anger while responding to someone’s cheap comment. I apologise to all my friends, my family and the (Brahmin) society for my way of speaking and for the abusive language," the filmmaker said.

(With inputs from PTI)