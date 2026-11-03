Outgoing IAF Chief Urged Rajnath Singh To Protect 40 Acres Of Prime Delhi Land Amid MoHUA Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Outgoing IAF chief urged Defence Minister to protect land.

MoHUA reclaiming 40-acre sports complex for unspecified reasons.

Singh cited operational requirements, personnel facilities, and UAS defense.

Reclamation cancelled chief's farewell; new chief expected to address.

Outgoing Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh days before his retirement, urging him to protect the force's control over a prime 40-acre land parcel within the Race Course Air Force Station in New Delhi, a Hindustan Times report said.

In his October 26 letter, five days before his retirement on October 31, AP Singh cited operational requirements and the facilities housed within the station to argue that the land should remain under the IAF's control. The report quoted officials familiar with the matter who requested anonymity.

The intervention came amid a move by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to reclaim a sprawling sports complex located within the air force station, triggering discontent in defence circles. The controversy also led to the cancellation of a farewell event planned for the outgoing IAF chief.

Why AP Singh Opposed The Land Reclamation

The Air Force Sports Complex (AFSC), situated inside the Race Course Air Force Station, which was established in the 1940s, was closed to members last month until further notice. The closure followed the government's move to reclaim land allotted to the IAF.

In a separate communication concerning the transfer and regularisation of MoHUA land at the Race Course Air Force Station, also known as Air Force Station, New Delhi, AP Singh argued that it would be prudent to keep the land housing the sports complex under the Air Force's control, according to a second official cited in the report.

MoHUA has not publicly specified the reason for the reclamation. However, the move is part of its efforts to take back large parcels of land near the Prime Minister's residence, including those occupied by the Gymkhana Club and Jaipur Polo Ground.

AP Singh Highlights Station's Operational Importance

AP Singh also drew attention to the station's wider responsibilities, including providing administrative support to Air Headquarters and more than 5,000 personnel, the second official said.

The premises accommodate married and unmarried personnel and house training facilities for airmen and Agniveervayus. They also include security infrastructure, recreational facilities, a medical centre, a school and a unit-run canteen.

The IAF has separately informed the Defence Ministry that the station plays a role in countering unmanned aerial system (UAS) threats during various activities coordinated by the Delhi Integrated Air Defence Centre (DIADC), a third official familiar with the matter said.

Sports Complex Closure Forced Cancellation Of Farewell Event

Spread across approximately 40 acres, the Air Force Sports Complex has several recreational facilities, including a golf course, guest cottages, a swimming pool, a fitness centre and restaurants.

Its sudden closure also resulted in the cancellation of AP Singh's farewell golf event, which had been scheduled for October 28. The development raised questions over the timing of the government's reclamation move.

A farewell golf event, commonly known as a 'golfing-out', is usually organised for outgoing IAF chiefs in their capacity as patron-in-chief of the golf course.

AP Singh Seeks Reconsideration Of Land Transfer

The Land and Development Office (L&DO), which functions under MoHUA, has completed a survey of the sports complex, which is no longer in use following its closure.

AP Singh urged the Defence Minister to direct the concerned authorities to hand over the land to the IAF and reconsider the decision, officials told Hindustan Times.

The matter is now expected to be taken forward by the new IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who took charge as the force's 29th chief on Sunday.

In his first public remarks after assuming office, Dixit said the "training, professional excellence, morale, safety, welfare and dignity" of all Air Force personnel would receive his "personal attention". Officials cited in the report expect him to take up the land issue as well.