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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'World Cup Jeetne Ke Liye...', Rohit Sharma's Remark On Shubman Gill's Marriage Leaves Panel In Splits On 'Family Full House' | WATCH

'World Cup Jeetne Ke Liye...', Rohit Sharma's Remark On Shubman Gill's Marriage Leaves Panel In Splits On 'Family Full House' | WATCH

Rohit Sharma left guests in splits as Akash Gupta and Anupam Mittal linked Shubman Gill's marriage to the World Cup, prompting him to say, "World Cup jeetne ke liye kuch bhi karna pade, mai karunga."

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 11:11 PM (IST)
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  • Resonated after India's 2023 World Cup final defeat.

Indian cricket stalwart Rohit Sharma left the entire panel in stitches on his game show, Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, after reacting hilariously to matchmaking talk around young batter Shubman Gill. In a viral promo dropped by Sony Entertainment Television, comedian Aakash Gupta and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal playfully debated a quirky historical theory connecting captains' weddings to World Cup triumphs. The lighthearted banter quickly turned to ODI skipper Gill, prompting host Rohit to deliver an unhesitating, deadpan one-liner about doing whatever it takes to lift the trophy, leaving the celebrity guests and studio audience roaring with laughter.

The Captaincy & Marriage Theory

The entertaining exchange began when comedian Aakash Gupta pitched a curious historical coincidence to the panel. Laying down his theory, Aakash noted, "History rahi hai, jis captain ki shaadi hui hai, India next year world cup jeeti hai" (History shows that whenever a captain gets married, India wins the World Cup the next year). Before Aakash could finish his thought, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal cut in with a sharp interjection, stating, "Tabhi to hum Shubhman Gill ke peechhe pade hain" (That is why we are after Shubman Gill).

With Gill currently captaining India's ODI setup and a World Cup scheduled for next year, the instant connection sparked immediate amusement. Aakash playfully hit back at the interruption, saying, "Achha mujhe complete to karne do fir" (At least let me complete it first), which cracked up Namita Thapar and the rest of the panel.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Waves To Fans From Bulletproof Enclosure After Bomb Threat To Jalsa; Abhishek Bachchan Keeps Watch

Rohit's Epic Comeback

The banter reached its peak when Anupam shared the outcome of those matchmaking conversations with the young cricketer. Anupam revealed, "Unhone ne mana kar diya ki abhi nahi karni" (He refused, saying he doesn't want to do it right now). Without missing a beat, host Rohit Sharma jumped into the exchange, retorting: "Nahi yaar world cup jeetne ke liye kuchh bhi karna pade, mai karunga" (No way man, whatever it takes to win the World Cup, I will do it).

The hilarious implication—that Rohit is willing to get Gill married off if it secures an ICC trophy—caught everyone completely off guard. boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar burst into uncontrollable laughter, applauding the host's impeccable comic timing.

 
 
 
 
 
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The 2023 World Cup Heartbreak

Rohit's passionate yet comical desperation for the ODI World Cup struck an emotional chord with fans, recalling the team's unforgettable 2023 campaign under his captaincy. Team India had marched into the final on the back of a breathtaking 10-match unbeaten streak, dominating world cricket with fearless intent.

However, an otherwise dream tournament met a devastating climax at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, where Australia outplayed the hosts to snatch the trophy in a heartbreaking final. While Rohit subsequently led the nation to ICC T20 World Cup glory in 2024, the longing to bring the elusive 50-over World Cup home remains deeply personal for Indian cricket.

Also Read: 'Heat' Director Michael Mann Hospitalised After Accidentally Shooting Himself In The Foot

Inside 'Family Full House'

Directed by Arun Seshkumar and produced by Fremantle India, Family Full House with Rohit Sharma is the official Indian television adaptation of the globally acclaimed game show format Family Feud. Airing on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on SonyLIV, the series marks the cricketer's highly successful hosting debut. The show has emerged as a major weekend favourite, largely driven by Rohit's relaxed charisma, self-deprecating banter, and spontaneous interactions with celebrity guests.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is winning the ODI World Cup so important to Rohit Sharma?

Rohit's comical desperation stems from India's heartbreaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final under his captaincy. Despite a dominant unbeaten streak, the team lost to Australia, leaving a deep longing for the trophy.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 11:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA Anupam Mittal Family Full House With Rohit Sharma Aakash Gupta
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