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English NewsCitiesDelhi AQI Crosses 400 In Several Areas Ahead Of Diwali; Dry Weather, Falling Temperatures Ahead

Delhi AQI Crosses 400 In Several Areas Ahead Of Diwali; Dry Weather, Falling Temperatures Ahead

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category ahead of Diwali, with the average AQI reaching 324 on November 2 and several areas recording levels above 400.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 07:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi's air quality worsened significantly; AQI above 320.
  • Partly cloudy, dry weather expected; night temperatures will fall.
  • Minimum temperatures dropped recently; maximums remained stable.

Delhi's air pollution has begun worsening ahead of Diwali, with the national capital recording an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 324 on Monday, November 2, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several areas reported AQI levels above 400, indicating 'severe' air pollution. The AQI stood at 326 at 5 am on Tuesday.

Despite the implementation of the winter action plan to tackle pollution, air quality in the national capital continues to remain a concern. With pollution levels rising ahead of the festive season, residents are facing increasingly poor air conditions.

Meanwhile, Delhi has started witnessing a gradual drop in minimum temperatures, although daytime conditions remain relatively mild. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies, sunshine during the day and dry weather over the coming days.

Delhi Weather Forecast For November 3

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, November 3. Residents can expect some chill during the morning hours, followed by sunshine as the day progresses.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to range from 15 to 17 degrees Celsius. North-westerly winds are likely to blow at speeds of 5-10 kmph.

The weather department expects dry conditions to continue until November 8. Night temperatures are likely to fall gradually, bringing cooler conditions to the capital. However, the maximum temperature is not expected to witness any significant change over the next seven days.

Delhi Temperature Falls By 1.6 Degrees

Delhi recorded an average minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, a drop of 1.6 degrees from the previous reading. The maximum temperature stood at 29.5 degrees Celsius, marking an increase of 0.5 degrees, although it remained 1 degree below the seasonal average.

Palam recorded the lowest maximum temperature in the city at 27.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was 29.1 degrees Celsius in Noida and 30.5 degrees Celsius in Ghaziabad.

Light Fog In Parts Of Delhi, Minimum Temperature Drops

Some parts of Delhi witnessed light fog during the morning hours. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature showed no significant change over the past 24 hours, while minimum temperatures dropped by 1-2 degrees.

During this period, minimum temperatures across the capital remained between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures ranged from 27 to 29 degrees Celsius.

North-westerly winds continued to prevail, reaching speeds of 10-15 kmph over the past 24 hours, the weather department said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Delhi's current air quality status?

Delhi's average AQI was 324 on November 2, reaching 326 by 5 am on November 3. Some areas reported 'severe' levels above 400, indicating worsening pollution.

What is the weather forecast for Delhi in the coming days?

Delhi expects partly cloudy skies with sunshine and dry weather until November 8. Night temperatures are likely to fall gradually, but maximum temperatures will remain stable.

What were Delhi's recent minimum and maximum temperatures?

On Monday, the average minimum temperature was 16.4°C and the maximum was 29.5°C. Across the capital, minimums ranged 16-17°C, and maximums 27-29°C.

What are the prevailing wind conditions in Delhi?

North-westerly winds were observed at 10-15 kmph in the past 24 hours. They are forecast to blow at 5-10 kmph on November 3.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 07:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi AQI Delhi NCR Weather DELHI NEWS
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