Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump's approval rating remains low; midterms seen as opposition.

Democrats lead generic ballot, cost of living major concern.

Republicans face challenge; Democrats more enthusiastic for midterms.

US President Donald Trump's approval rating remains close to its lowest level, while a significant section of voters sees the November 3 congressional midterm elections as an opportunity to oppose the Republican leader, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday.

The survey found that voters preferred Democrats over Republicans by 46% to 38% in the generic ballot, which measures nationwide preference for which party should control Congress. The Democratic lead, however, narrowed to eight percentage points from 11 points in a poll conducted a week earlier.

The findings point to potential challenges for Republicans as they seek to retain their majorities in both chambers of Congress. Rising fuel prices following Trump's decision to launch a war against Iran in February have added to concerns over the cost of living, the poll suggested.

Trump's Approval Rating Stays Near Record Low

Around 32% of respondents approved of Trump's performance in the White House, unchanged from the previous week and only slightly above the lowest reading of 31% recorded two weeks earlier.

Although Trump is not contesting the election himself, his presidency remains a significant factor for voters. Among independent registered voters, 50% said their vote in the congressional elections was a vote against Trump. Only 13% described it as a vote in support of him, while 33% said the president was not a factor in their decision.

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Cost Of Living Emerges As Key Election Issue

The rising cost of living emerged as a major concern, with 78% of voters saying it would be either a very important or the most important factor in deciding their vote.

On which party they trusted more to handle the issue, respondents favoured Democrats over Republicans by 43% to 32%.

Democratic voters also reported greater enthusiasm for participating in the elections. Around 49% of Democratic voters said they were "very enthusiastic" about voting, compared with 33% of Republicans.

Republicans Face Fight To Retain Congressional Majorities

Republicans are seeking to retain control of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate. All 435 seats in the House are up for election, while the Senate contests involve a different set of state-by-state races.

Political strategists from both parties believe Democrats have a stronger opportunity to win control of the House. Their path in the Senate is considered more difficult, with the party facing challenges in Alaska and Michigan, according to the report.

The generic ballot provides a nationwide indication of party preference but does not account for the state-level and district-level contests that will ultimately determine control of Congress.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,765 US adults online and had a margin of error of two percentage points.