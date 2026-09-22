Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asif Khan's Bigg Boss interactions sparked marriage speculation.

His wife, Zeba, addressed the swirling social media controversy.

Zeba urged viewers to consider the 24/7 live feed.

She stated their relationship is secure, understanding is strong.

Asif Khan's moment with Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss 20 have made social media users question what the viral clips could mean for his marriage. Videos showing the Panchayat actor hugging Love Gill, lying beside her and Love Gill sitting on his legs while he was on the bed quickly spread across social media. The conversations also became a talking point among other inmates, including Unnati, who spoke about how uncomfortable she would feel if her own partner behaved in a similar way.

Amid the growing chatter, Aasif Khan’s wife, Zeba, has now addressed the speculation surrounding her husband’s interactions on the reality show.

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Aasif Khan’s Wife Zeba Addresses Love Gill Controversy

Zeba said viewers should look beyond isolated moments and pay attention to the larger picture of Aasif’s time inside the house. According to her, he regularly speaks about her, their relationship and the life they share, something she believes cannot be fully understood through a few seconds of footage.

Taking to social media, she wrote, "To everyone out there trying to spin a different narrative about him, I'm talking specifically about the recent conversations surrounding a few moments from the show and the questions being raised about our marriage because of it."

She added, "Please refer to the 24*7 live feed . You'll see how often he talks about me, our life, and our relationship, and you'll see so much more of the husband I know than what a few seconds clip can ever capture."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aasif Firdous Khan (@aasifkhan_1)

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'Our Relationship Is Secure'

Zeba made it clear that their relationship is based on understanding and trust. Zeba urged viewers not to allow moments from the reality show to shape their perception of Aasif or alter how they view their marriage.

Talking about their relationship, she wrote, "Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong, and there's nothing here to explain or justify."

She also asked the audience to "not make the game a judgement of someone's character or marriage."

Her statement came as discussions around Aasif and Love Gill continued to circulate online following the viral videos. Zeba concluded her message with a clear appeal to viewers, saying, "Few clips can create a story. They cannot rewrite the truth."