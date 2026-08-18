‘Let Me Die In Peace’: Twisha Suffered 'Sustained Psychological Harm', Says CBI Chargesheet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBI charges husband, mother-in-law for abetting Twisha's suicide.

Twisha died by suicide after sustained psychological harm, CBI states.

Accused subjected Twisha to character assassination, financial pressure.

Dowry death probe and digital forensics remain actively open.

Chilling details from the final hours of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma have emerged in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) 600-page chargesheet filed before a special court in Bhopal on August 14. The agency has accused Twisha’s husband, lawyer Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, of causing her “sustained psychological harm” and charged them with abetment to suicide.

The CBI has also kept its investigation open into allegations of dowry demands and dowry death. Twisha, a former Miss Pune, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, just five months after marrying Samarth.

According to the FIR, Samarth took Twisha to AIIMS Bhopal after claiming that she had hanged herself at home at around 10.20 pm. Doctors at the hospital informed police that she had been brought in dead. The chargesheet, however, details a series of messages and conversations in the period leading up to her death that investigators say point to sustained emotional distress.

Twisha’s Final Message Before Her Death

The chargesheet states that Twisha spoke to her sister-in-law, mother and father before her death and told them that Samarth had become aggressive and violent towards her. Investigators said Samarth and Giribala later discovered her hanging from a gym belt at around 10.23 pm on May 12.

Just over an hour before that, at around 9.20 pm, Twisha sent a message to her sister-in-law. The message, cited in the CBI chargesheet, read: “Ask him (Samarth Singh) to collect left over of his wife. But tomorrow. Let me die in peace right now.”

The CBI has charged Samarth and Giribala under Sections 85, 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, relating to cruelty or harassment by a husband or his family, abetment of suicide and common intention.

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Probe Points To Alleged Psychological Harm

The investigation began with the initial police inquiry and was later taken over by the CBI. A second autopsy was ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court after Twisha’s family raised concerns over alleged lapses in the first post-mortem examination conducted at AIIMS Bhopal.

The second autopsy was carried out by a four-member team from AIIMS Delhi. It concluded that Twisha died from ante-mortem hanging, with the gymnastic belt and its ring identified as the ligature material.

“The cause of death is asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem hanging which is suicidal in manner produced by the examined ligature material, the gymnastic belt with a ring,” the chargesheet said.

The CBI subsequently arrested Samarth and Giribala as part of its investigation into Twisha’s death.

Character Assassination, Financial Pressure

A forensic psychological assessment of Twisha’s diaries, chats and CCTV footage indicated “hopelessness, sustained psychological harm and absence of support”, according to the chargesheet.

The agency also recorded statements made by Twisha in various chats in which she allegedly referred to “character assassination”, questions over the paternity of a foetus following an abortion, and pressure to transfer ₹20 lakh from her mutual funds to a joint account for investment in Chinese markets.

In one message dated May 9, Twisha allegedly told her sister-in-law Rashi Abrol that Samarth had “crossed all the limits”. According to the chargesheet, she also said he had questioned whether the child she had aborted was his or someone else’s.

“I am feeling suffocated. I swear I will be able to find courage to finish myself completely… I will find a way to vanish,” Twisha allegedly said in the message.

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CBI Continues Forensic Examination

The CBI has sent Twisha’s iPhone and digital video recorder (DVR) data to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory and the Directorate of Forensic Science Services in New Delhi for further examination.

The agency said the forensic extraction could uncover additional material relevant to the allegations against the accused. The examination remains part of the continuing investigation, with the CBI yet to close the probe into the allegations of dowry demands and dowry death.

The chargesheet therefore presents the final hours of Twisha’s life alongside a wider account of the alleged psychological distress she experienced in the months following her marriage. The investigation remains open as forensic examination of her digital devices continues.