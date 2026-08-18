Share Markets In Red As Oil Touches $91, Sensex Over 200 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,250

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equities opened lower amid rising crude oil.

US-Iran tensions kept global oil prices significantly elevated.

Global markets, including US and Asia, showed caution.

Indian equity benchmarks started Tuesday's session on a cautious note, with rising crude oil prices and renewed uncertainty around the US-Iran situation weighing on investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 77,500, taking a hit of more than 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped close to 50 points and tested 24,250, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start

The GIFT Nifty pointed towards a weak opening for the Nifty50. The futures were quoted at 24,303.50, down 90 points, indicating that the benchmark index could remain under pressure at the start of trading.

At around 9:04 AM, the Sensex was trading at 77,544.55, down 183.61 points, or 0.24 per cent, while the Nifty stood at 24,247.65, lower by 36.65 points, or 0.15 per cent.

Global markets have also turned cautious as investors assess the impact of higher oil prices and the latest developments in West Asia.

US-Iran Tensions Keep Oil Prices Elevated

Crude oil prices remained a key concern after the ceasefire arrangement between the US and Iran expired on Monday, while negotiations between the two sides remained stalled.

October crude futures were trading around $91.13 per barrel, up 0.09 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The renewed uncertainty over the conflict has kept investors alert to the possibility of further disruption to energy supplies, with higher crude prices also raising concerns over inflation and economic growth.

Also Read : LPG Supply: Govt Sets New Production Rules After West Asia Crisis Disrupted Imports; What Changes

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Asian equities were mixed in early trading on Tuesday as investors assessed the latest developments involving the US and Iran.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.05 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.12 per cent.

The divergent performance reflects cautious positioning as investors weigh geopolitical risks alongside broader global market cues.

Wall Street Ends Lower

US equities closed lower overnight, with all three major indices coming under pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.51 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.52 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.32 per cent lower.

The weakness came as investors assessed the inflation outlook amid the rise in oil prices and continued geopolitical uncertainty.

Gold, Silver Trade Lower

Precious metals were also subdued in early trading.

Gold futures declined 0.21 per cent, while silver futures slipped 0.85 per cent.

Nifty Technical Outlook: Key Levels To Watch

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said the benchmarks continued to trade within a range in the previous session, with the Nifty ending 78 points lower and the Sensex declining 281 points.

He noted that the Nifty had formed a bearish candle on the daily chart and closed below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time in a while, indicating a negative technical setup.

"For day traders now, 24,400/78000 would act as an immediate resistance zone for the bulls," Chouhan said.

According to him, a move above that level could take the Nifty towards 24,500-24,620, while the Sensex could move towards 80,200-80,500. On the downside, a break below 24,200/77,500 could increase selling pressure and expose the market to 24,100-24,000/77,200-76,900 levels.