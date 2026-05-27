Raj Shaandilyaa Hints at Reunion with Ektaa Kapoor, Shares Pics

After months of legal tension and public disagreements, filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Ektaa Kapoor appear to have buried the hatchet. The duo, who were caught in a legal battle over Bhagam Bhag 2, are now back on friendly terms, bringing relief to fans waiting for the sequel. With misunderstandings seemingly resolved, the comedy film is once again moving forward, signalling a fresh start for both their professional relationship and the long-delayed project.

Ektaa Kapoor And Raaj Shaandilyaa End Their Dispute

According to a Hindustan Times report, Ektaa Kapoor and Raaj Shaandilyaa have resolved their differences after a legal battle linked to Bhagam Bhag 2. The filmmaker and producer had earlier fallen out over contractual disagreements that affected the film’s progress. However, sources close to the development said the two are now “friends again” and have decided to move past the issue for the sake of the project.

Late on Tuesday night, the duo shared a series of cheerful pictures together on Instagram, hinting that things are back to normal between them. In one of the photos, Raj can be seen posing with Ektaa while flashing a smile. Sharing the post, Raj captioned it, “Chal phir kuch TOO FUNNY karte hain…” and tagged Ektaa Kapoor. Responding in the comments, Ektaa wrote, “As long as u don't TODO UR PROMISE”, followed by several heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raaj Shaandilyaa (@writerraj)

Earlier this year, the dispute became public after Raaj terminated his arrangement with Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. At the time, the director had released a statement saying he acted “in accordance with my contractual rights” and accused the production house of making “exaggerated and baseless criminal allegations.” He had also described the developments as “an attempt to intimidate and browbeat.”

Bhagam Bhag 2 Back On Track

The legal issue had raised questions about the future of Bhagam Bhag 2, with reports suggesting the shoot had been delayed. However, Raaj Shaandilyaa had maintained that the project was not shelved. “It may also be clarified that the film Bhagam Bhag 2 is very much on track and the project will proceed as scheduled,” Raaj had said in an earlier statement.

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The sequel to the 2006 comedy Bhagam Bhag has generated strong buzz, especially with actors including Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal attached to the film. Earlier reports had also stated that Manoj Bajpayee had joined the cast following Govinda’s reported exit.

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Fresh Start

The latest development suggests that both Ektaa Kapoor and Raaj Shaandilyaa are willing to move forward professionally despite past disagreements. Their renewed friendship is expected to clear hurdles around Bhagam Bhag 2, giving the project fresh momentum after months of uncertainty.