'Make The Most Of Diplomacy': Erdogan Urges Trump To Pursue Iran Talks, Offers Turkey's Support

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Erdogan urged Trump to pursue US-Iran peace talks.

Turkish President offered Ankara's support for diplomatic de-escalation efforts.

Sixty-day US-Iran peace deal deadline expired without agreement.

Strait of Hormuz talks stalled; Iran warned offensive posture.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has urged US President Donald Trump to pursue talks with Iran to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, while offering Ankara's support for diplomatic efforts, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

During a phone call, Erdogan stressed the importance of diplomacy in addressing the tensions and expressed hope that negotiations between the two sides would continue, Reuters reported.

"Erdogan stated that it is of great importance to make the utmost of diplomacy regarding the tensions between Iran and the United States, that we hope the talks will continue, and that Turkey will continue to support peace efforts," the presidency said in a statement.

60-Day Peace Deadline Expires

Erdogan's appeal comes as the 60-day period set under a US-Iran memorandum of understanding has expired.

The agreement called for the two countries to negotiate a broader peace deal within 60 days. However, despite several flare-ups and indications that an agreement could be close, there is still no concrete plan to end the 24-week-long war.

The deadline for Washington and Tehran to reach a peace agreement and reopen the Strait of Hormuz has therefore passed without a deal in sight.

ALSO READ: Iran Warns Of ‘Fully Offensive’ Posture As Trump Rejects Extending Ceasefire

Turkey Pushes For De-escalation

Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest army and shares a border with Iran, has repeatedly called for an end to the conflict.

Ankara has maintained contact with the United States, Iran and mediators including Pakistan and Qatar, while also seeking to facilitate communication between the parties.

The Erdogan-Trump call came after a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday that Tehran would adopt a "fully offensive" military posture as efforts to negotiate a permanent end to the war stalled. Washington has also ruled out extending a temporary ceasefire agreement.

Strait Of Hormuz Talks Stall

Efforts to resume oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz have also stalled.

Turkey has criticised the US and Israeli assault on Iran while condemning Iranian attacks on Gulf states. Ankara has also called for the strategic waterway to be reopened.

On Monday, Turkey's foreign minister discussed reopening the strait and continuing the ceasefire with his Iranian counterpart, the report said.

ALSO READ: Iran Says 60-Day US Talks Timeline ‘Lost Relevance’, Blames Washington For ‘Violations’

Erdogan, Trump Discuss Gaza And Defence Pact

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations, the war in Gaza and a defence pact between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

According to the Turkish presidency, Erdogan described the agreement as a sign of a "strong stance" for regional stability and security.

Erdogan also told Trump that Israeli attacks on Palestinians had intensified at a time when the second phase of Trump's Gaza Peace Plan was expected to begin, Reuters reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the conversation.