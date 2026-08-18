Jharkhand Exam Irregularities: Minister Dipika Pandey Assures Aspirants Of Major Reforms

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has accepted key demands raised by students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, including the cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination. State Minister Dipika Pandey has assured aspirants that the government will work on comprehensive reforms to make the examination process more transparent and take strict action against those responsible for paper leaks.

The development came after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that all activities linked to TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) would be cancelled. The decision covers examinations conducted by the agency, results already published, and candidates selected through the process. The state Cabinet also approved the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.

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JSSC-CGL Exam Cancellation Follows Student Protest

The government's decision came amid an extended student agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. Following the announcement, student leaders Umme Habiba and Rahul Kranti called off their hunger strike in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari at Sadar Hospital.

Dipika Pandey said students would have a role in shaping the reforms proposed by the government. She said their suggestions would be considered while strengthening the examination system and asserted that Jharkhand could establish a model for dealing with examination-related irregularities.

"Since the first day, I have been telling you that Jharkhand will set an example; we have a model of legislation to ensure strict punishment for the culprits of paper leaks. I can confidently tell you that the reforms we will bring after consultation and taking suggestions from students will be a model for the entire nation... I would like to appeal to the students that through your efforts, a major issue which is not only Jharkhand-specific but is troubling students across the country today, with your efforts, we have led this movement towards a positive conclusion. We assure you that we will rectify the flaws in our system based on your suggestions, and the agencies involved will ensure that the culprits are not spared, and Jharkhand will become an example," she said.

Government Says Students' Major Demands Have Been Accepted

Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said a committee formed to consider the students' concerns had held discussions on their demands and achieved broad agreement on most of the issues.

According to Sonu, a subsequent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren resulted in a major decision aimed at addressing the concerns of the protesting aspirants. He also appealed to students to end their agitation following the government's decision.

"Regarding the earlier cabinet-level meeting, the committee established for this purpose had also deliberated on all the students' issues with great empathy, and consensus had been reached on most matters. Subsequently, a meeting chaired by the CM took place. A major decision was taken in the interest of the students, and all their demands were accepted... They represent the future of Jharkhand, and the future of their families' rests in their hands. I urge them to abandon the path of agitation and return home," he said.

The government's announcement marks a significant development in the ongoing dispute surrounding alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. However, student representatives have made it clear that some of their demands remain unresolved.

Students Say CBI Probe Demand Is Still Pending

Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the cancellation of the examinations was an important demand that had been accepted but maintained that the protesters were still waiting for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

"Our demand regarding the cancellation of the exams has been fulfilled, but the CBI investigation has not been done yet. Until that demand is met, we will not move from here," Paswan said.

Another student leader, Piyush Kumar, called the cancellation of the examination the "first step" and said the issue referred to as the '11th to 13th' matter had not yet been resolved.

Kumar said protesters would deliberate on the next course of action after reviewing the government's decisions and the demands that remain pending. He indicated that the movement could continue until the unresolved issues, including the CBI investigation and the '11th to 13th' matter, are addressed.

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Protest Movement Enters Key Phase

Meanwhile, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato spoke with activist Sonam Wangchuk following the Chief Minister's announcement. Mahato said the student movement had drawn inspiration and guidance from Wangchuk during the protest.

"Today, on the 16th day of the hunger strike and the 23rd day of the movement, the government has met our demands," Mahato said.

With the JSSC-CGL examination cancellation now approved, attention is likely to shift towards the government's proposed examination reforms and the investigation into the alleged irregularities. For aspirants, the next key issue will be how the authorities implement the promised changes and address the demands that student leaders say are yet to be resolved.

(With ANI Inputs)

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