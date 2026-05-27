Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karuppu, initially planned as Vijay's final film, faced release delays.

The film became Tamil Nadu's highest-grossing 2026 film.

RJ Balaji revealed the unexpected connection with actor Vijay.

Suriya replaced Vijay after the actor's political entry decision.

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu has been making headlines for several reasons - right from Tamil Nadu CM Vijay granting the RJ Balaji directorial permission for five shows a day for two days, to the film eventually releasing a day later than scheduled due to pending financier settlements. After hitting theatres, Karuppu went on to become Tamil Nadu’s highest-grossing film of 2026, earning over Rs 250 crore worldwide in just eight days. CM Vijay also congratulated the makers on the film becoming a box office hit. Now, RJ Balaji has revealed that the film shares an unexpected connection with Vijay. He revealed that it was originally meant to be the actor’s final film before entering politics full-time.

This means that Jana Nayagan, which ended up becoming his last film due to CBFC certification, could have been his second-last film.

Karuppu Was Initially Planned As Vijay’s Last Film

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, RJ Balaji, who also plays a negative role in the film, revealed that Karuppu was originally written with Vijay in mind.

“This was supposed to be his last film, so we had two or three meetings over a period of time, discussing his political entry and deciding which film he should do as his final project.”

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Balaji further shared that Vijay eventually chose to step away from the film, following which Suriya came on board.

“I felt his reasons were justified. I told him, ‘Sir, I absolutely respect your decision. Thank you so much.’ By then, I had already narrated two stories to him after he asked me if I had something suitable. I considered that itself a huge sign of respect for my work and creativity.”

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About Karuppu

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu is a Tamil fantasy action drama centred on guardian deity Vettai Karuppu, who disguises himself as a lawyer to fight corruption within the legal system while helping a young girl awaiting a liver transplant.

The film released in theatres on May 15 and opened to a strong response at the box office. It minted Rs 15.50 crore on day one, and its first-week collection stood at Rs 113.85 crore, according to Sacnilk. On day 12, the film reportedly collected Rs 3.08 crore, including Rs 2.55 crore from Tamil and Rs 0.53 crore from Telugu markets.





