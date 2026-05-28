Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam 3 shows growth, earning ₹6.65 crore net Wednesday.

Chand Mera Dil's momentum slows, collecting ₹1.90 crore.

Karuppu maintains pace, gathering ₹4 crore net on Day 13.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge surpasses ₹1,800 crore worldwide.

The midweek box office battle delivered a mixed picture for several films across Indian cinemas on Wednesday. While some titles managed to stay stable despite weekday pressure, others continued to lose momentum. Among the biggest talking points of the day were the steady performance of Drishyam 3, the slowing pace of Chand Mera Dil, and the unstoppable long-run success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which continues to dominate globally even after 70 days in theatres.

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Chand Mera Dil Day 6 Box Office Collection

Chand Mera Dil collected Rs 1.90 crore net on Day 6, registering a 9.5% decline compared to Tuesday’s Rs 2.10 crore. The romantic drama ran across 4,138 shows on Wednesday.

So far, the film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 20.38 crore, while the India net total has reached Rs 17.25 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 0.25 crore on Day 6, taking its international gross earnings to Rs 2.90 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 23.28 crore.

Drishyam 3 Day 7 Box Office Collection

Unlike many weekday releases that usually slow down, Drishyam 3 witnessed slight growth on Wednesday. The Malayalam thriller earned Rs 6.65 crore net on Day 7, marking a 2.3% jump from Tuesday’s Rs 6.50 crore.

The film screened across 4,721 shows and pushed its India gross collection to Rs 87.38 crore. Its India net total now stands at Rs 75.30 crore.

Internationally, the film added another Rs 5 crore on Wednesday. With overseas collections reaching Rs 95.70 crore, the worldwide gross total has surged to Rs 183.08 crore, making it one of the strongest performers currently running in cinemas.

Karuppu Day 13 Box Office Collection

On Day 13, Karuppu collected Rs 4 crore net, reflecting a 10.1% drop from the previous day’s Rs 4.45 crore.

The film played in 4,558 shows across India. Its India gross collection has touched Rs 188.85 crore, while the India net total currently stands at Rs 163.20 crore.

Overseas earnings rose to Rs 70 crore after Wednesday’s Rs 1 crore addition. Globally, the film’s gross collection has now reached Rs 258.85 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Day 13 Box Office Collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do continued to struggle during the second week. The comedy-drama earned Rs 1.20 crore net on Day 13, witnessing a 14.3% fall from Tuesday’s Rs 1.40 crore.

The film was screened across 2,943 shows. Its total India gross collection now stands at Rs 47.71 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 40.20 crore.

With an additional Rs 0.10 crore from overseas markets on Wednesday, the film’s international gross total climbed to Rs 7.65 crore. Worldwide earnings now stand at Rs 55.36 crore.

Raja Shivaji Day 27 Box Office Collection

After nearly four weeks in cinemas, Raja Shivaji added Rs 0.40 crore net on Day 27. The historical drama saw an 11.1% decline compared to Tuesday’s Rs 0.45 crore.

The film ran across 825 shows on Wednesday. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 110.27 crore, while the India net total stands at Rs 93.30 crore.

The film’s overseas gross collection remains at Rs 4.22 crore, pushing its worldwide total to Rs 114.49 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Day 41 Box Office Collection

Even after 41 days in theatres, Bhooth Bangla managed to bring in Rs 0.55 crore net on Wednesday. However, the figure represented a 15.4% drop from Tuesday’s Rs 0.65 crore.

The horror-comedy was screened in 1,634 shows nationwide. Its India gross collection has now climbed to Rs 208.60 crore, while India net collections stand at Rs 176.05 crore.

Overseas, the film has grossed Rs 53.75 crore so far, taking its worldwide total to Rs 262.35 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 70 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge remained remarkably stable on Day 70. The action blockbuster collected Rs 0.15 crore net, the same as Tuesday’s figure.

The film was screened in 249 shows and has now amassed Rs 1,373.91 crore in India gross collections. Its India net total stands at a massive Rs 1,148 crore.

Internationally, the film has grossed Rs 426.67 crore. With that, its worldwide gross collection has reached an extraordinary Rs 1,800.58 crore, cementing its position as one of the biggest theatrical successes in recent memory.

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Wednesday Box Office Collection Verdict

Wednesday clearly belonged to Drishyam 3, which emerged as the strongest performer among the current releases. Despite weekday pressure, the film recorded a 2.3% growth and added Rs 6.65 crore net, showing exceptional audience hold both in India and overseas. Karuppu also maintained a respectable pace with Rs 4 crore despite a 10.1% dip. Meanwhile, Chand Mera Dil continued to lose momentum with collections slipping 9.5% to Rs 1.90 crore, signalling weakening traction during its first week.

The biggest underperformer of the day was Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which suffered a sharp 14.3% drop and struggled to maintain steady footfalls. On the long-run front, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remained the ultimate box office giant, crossing a staggering Rs 1,800.58 crore worldwide even on Day 70.