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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAnu Malik Reveals An Angry Javed Akhtar Wrote ‘Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal’ In Just 30 Seconds

Anu Malik Reveals An Angry Javed Akhtar Wrote ‘Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal’ In Just 30 Seconds

Anu Malik recalled the story behind the creation of the famous Shah Rukh Khan song ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal’ from the film ‘Main Hoon Na’, directed by Farah Khan.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 07:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anu Malik recalled 'Tumse Milke' song's unique creation story.
  • Farah Khan's Qawwali request initially challenged composer Anu Malik.
  • Javed Akhtar, initially angry, penned song lyrics in 30 seconds.
  • The iconic 'Main Hoon Na' track became a commercial success.

Music composer Anu Malik once revealed how veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar came up with the lyrics to ‘Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal’ in 30 seconds.

An old clip from music composer Nakash Aziz’s podcast shows Anu Malik recollecting how the song was made.

In the video, Anu Malik said, “If it wasn't for Farah Khan, this song wouldn't have been made. I said, ‘Farah, what do you want to do?’. She said, ‘Make a Qawwali’. I got scared. I said, I'll do it. Making a Qawwali is a very difficult task. But, when I was asked to make it, I made it in my style. Javed sahab was sitting in front of me. He got very angry. He said, ‘What is this? Is this a joke?’ So, I sang a phrase. Javed sahab said, ‘Farah, this is a music piece, right?’. She said, ‘No Javed uncle, you have to write it’. He wrote it angrily. He took 30 seconds for that”.

“It's not that the song came, we listened to it, it was fun and we left. The song should stay. The song should stay. The song should go down in history”, he added.

‘Main Hoon Na’ marked choreographer Farah Khan’s directorial debut and featured Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Suniel Shetty.

The story blends action, romance, comedy, family drama and patriotism against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan peace initiative Project Milaap. The film is known for its memorable songs, colourful college setting and larger-than-life Bollywood treatment.

‘Main Hoon Na’ became one of the defining commercial entertainers of the 2000s. Farah Khan’s mix of humour, emotion, action and spectacle helped give the film gain a cult status.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who revealed the story behind the lyrics of 'Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal'?

Music composer Anu Malik revealed the story. He shared this anecdote during an old clip from music composer Nakash Aziz's podcast.

What was Farah Khan's request for the song 'Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal'?

Farah Khan requested Anu Malik to compose the song as a Qawwali. She also insisted that Javed Akhtar write the lyrics for the musical piece.

How quickly did Javed Akhtar write the lyrics for 'Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal'?

Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics for 'Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal' in just 30 seconds. He did so angrily after Farah Khan told him he had to write them.

What is 'Main Hoon Na' notable for?

'Main Hoon Na' is known for its memorable songs, colourful college setting, and larger-than-life Bollywood treatment. It blended various genres including action, romance, and patriotism.

Published at : 18 Aug 2026 07:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Farah Khan Anu Malik SHAH RUKH KHAN
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