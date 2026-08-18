Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister Kumar's remark on Karunanidhi sparked objections in Assembly.

DMK members protested the omitted honorific, disrupting proceedings.

Chief Minister Vijay apologized for minister, restoring order and debate.

In the state Assembly on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay intervened after a remark by Forest Minister RV Ranjith Kumar referring to late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi without an honorific triggered strong objections from opposition benches. The controversy erupted during the discussion on demands for grants for the health and revenue departments. What began as a debate on electoral practices quickly turned into a confrontation after Kumar referred to the former chief minister simply as "Karunanidhi", without using the customary references such as "Kalaignar" or "former chief minister".

With DMK legislators objecting to the reference, Vijay intervened and apologised on behalf of the minister. His intervention helped bring the disruption to an end and enabled the Assembly proceedings to continue.

Minister's Remarks Trigger Heated Exchange

Kumar was speaking about the manner in which elections had historically been conducted in Tamil Nadu when the controversy emerged. During his remarks, he referred to the "Thirumangalam formula", a term commonly associated with allegations of widespread cash distribution to voters during elections.

The minister also spoke about his Kancheepuram constituency, claiming that voters had received payments of up to Rs 1,500 each during previous elections.

Kumar then contrasted those alleged practices with the present political climate, arguing that the government had secured power without relying on the distribution of money to voters. It was during this discussion on the evolution of election practices that Kumar referred to Karunanidhi without the formal honorifics usually associated with the late DMK leader in the Assembly.

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DMK Legislators Object To Reference

The reference immediately drew protests from DMK members, who considered the omission of the customary title disrespectful to Karunanidhi. The objections intensified inside the House, with former minister KKSSR Ramachandran among those leading the opposition to Kumar's remarks. The issue shifted the focus of the proceedings away from the demands for grants and towards the minister's reference to the late DMK leader.

Karunanidhi, a towering figure in Tamil Nadu politics and a former chief minister, is traditionally referred to with titles including "Kalaignar" by political leaders and legislators.

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CM Vijay Apologises On Minister's Behalf

As the uproar continued, Chief Minister Vijay stepped in and stopped Kumar's speech. Acknowledging that the reference had been inappropriate, the Chief Minister offered an apology on behalf of the minister.

Vijay told the House that he apologises on his behalf. The Chief Minister's intervention helped ease tensions between the treasury and opposition benches, allowing the Assembly to return to the scheduled discussion.