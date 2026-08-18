Trump Praises India’s Voter ID Rules As He Renews Push For SAVE America Act

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump advocates SAVE America Act, citing India's voter ID.

India's elections use photo ID for 646 million voters.

Proposed bill mandates valid ID, citizenship proof for voters.

Bill also limits mail-in, removes non-citizens from rolls.

US President Donald Trump has renewed his push for Congress to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, pointing to India's voter identification requirements as an example.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump referred to remarks attributed to India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier this month about voter identification in the US.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration -- How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?" Trump said.

Trump Highlights India's Voter ID Rules

Referring to India's most recent general election, Trump said: "India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1 per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document."

He then renewed his demand for the legislation, saying: "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now!"

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What The SAVE America Act Proposes

According to the White House, the legislation is intended to ensure that only US citizens participate in federal elections.

The White House described the measure as a "common sense, bipartisan bill", stating: "American citizens -- and only American citizens -- should decide American elections."

Under the proposed legislation, voters would have to provide valid identification when registering for a federal election, along with proof of citizenship.

The Bill also proposes limiting mail-in voting to cases involving illness, disability, military service or travel. It would further direct states to remove non-citizens from voter rolls.

The White House said, "If you want to register to vote in the United States, you have to be a citizen in the United States."

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White House Compares US With India, Brazil

The Trump administration also compared US election procedures with those of other countries, arguing that the US does not enforce what it considers basic election safeguards to the same extent.

"India and Brazil tie voter ID to a biometric database, while the United States largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship," the White House said.

The Bill was introduced on January 29.