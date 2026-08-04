Banerjee alleged that TMC MPs and MLAs are being pressured to join the BJP or face imprisonment. She claimed police told leaders to switch parties or go to jail, turning West Bengal into a
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'Bengal Turned Into Prison, TMC MPs And MLAs Being Threatened': Mamata's Attack On BJP
Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of threatening TMC leaders, targeting students over paper leak protests, questioning Bengal's census process and insulting Netaji Bose.
- Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of intimidating TMC members.
- She criticized BJP for targeting students, questioned census.
- Banerjee alleged BJP insulted Netaji Bose, broke promises.
Frequently Asked Questions
What accusations did Mamata Banerjee make against the BJP regarding TMC members?
What concerns did Mamata Banerjee raise about the census process in West Bengal?
Banerjee questioned the census process, stating it's being carried out without involving political parties. She sought justice from the Supreme Court and urged a mass movement against these practices.
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