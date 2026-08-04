'Bengal Turned Into Prison, TMC MPs And MLAs Being Threatened': Mamata's Attack On BJP

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP during a Facebook Live session, accusing the party of intimidating TMC MPs and MLAs, targeting students protesting against exam paper leaks, and disrespecting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

'TMC MPs, MLAs Being Threatened'

Banerjee alleged that TMC legislators and Members of Parliament were being pressured to join the BJP or face imprisonment.

She claimed that police were telling TMC leaders to either switch to the BJP or be sent to jail. The TMC chief also alleged that thousands of party workers had been imprisoned, claiming that the BJP had turned West Bengal into a "mega prison."

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'BJP Wants To Build Opposition Too'

Stepping up her attack, Banerjee alleged that the BJP wanted not only to form governments but also to shape the Opposition.

She further claimed that young people protesting against alleged irregularities in examinations had been branded "anti-national", harassed and that their families had also been threatened.

Raises Questions Over Census Process

Questioning the ongoing census exercise in West Bengal, Banerjee said the process was being carried out without involving political parties, raising concerns over its fairness.

"The census is being conducted in Bengal without involving political parties. What is the guarantee that another Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is not being carried out?" she said.

She added that she had approached the Supreme Court seeking justice and called for greater public awareness and a mass movement against what she described as unfair practices.

Accuses BJP Of Insulting Netaji Bose

The TMC chief also accused the BJP of insulting freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his legacy.

"Some people in the BJP who do not understand politics, culture or harmony are insulting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. They are mocking him and giving him communal labels. We are ashamed. Some are calling him anti-national, while others are playing dirty politics," she alleged.

Banerjee also questioned the BJP over its earlier promise to declassify files related to Netaji's disappearance."Before coming to power, the BJP promised to open the files and reveal the truth. What happened? Will the freedom fighter who travelled the world for India's independence be disrespected in his own land?" she asked.

She said she had directed the TMC's IT team to mobilise young people to protest against what she described as an insult to Netaji, while alleging that the police would not grant permission for such demonstrations.

Banerjee further alleged that thousands of cases had been filed against TMC workers and claimed local bodies had been "occupied," reiterating her call for united public resistance against the BJP's alleged actions.

Row Over BJP State Chief's Remarks

Banerjee's remarks come after recent comments by West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, who criticised Netaji's political party, the Forward Bloc, in the context of Bose's ideological differences with Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Bhattacharya reportedly described Forward Bloc members as "goons".

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The remarks drew sharp criticism from Opposition parties and some members of Netaji's family, who termed them disrespectful. The BJP, however, denied that the comments reflected any disrespect towards Netaji, maintaining that they were part of a political disagreement rather than an attack on his legacy.